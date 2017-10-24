Wentzageddon: Twitter digs up old takes doubting Carson Wentz

Everything is coming up aces for the Philadelphia Eagles and their second-year stud quarterback, Carson Wentz.

The Birds have the best record in the NFL after a primetime win over a division rival. Wentz slung four touchdowns in the game and did things like this, leaving his teammates at a loss for words and bolstering his MVP case.

Expectedly, this is leading to some midseason gloating from Eagles fans, which was taken to another level by John Barchard, radio and podcast host for SportsRadio WIP and Bleeding Green Nation.

Following Wentz's herculean performance, Barchard initiated #Wentzageddon on Tuesday morning.

Essentially, Barchard and other Eagles fans began retweeting old opinions about Wentz, specifically ones that doubted he would play up to his potential or scoffed at the hype he received in the first place.

To fully relish in the exposition of old takes, check out the #Wentzageddon hashtag on Twitter. But here is a small sampling of some of my favorites. (Sorry, Browns.)



