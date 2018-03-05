What they're saying about the Sixers: Philadelphia is LeBron James' best future option

One night, the Sixers take the floor and vanquish a team with the league's best player, igniting talk that he could join them in free agency this summer. Another night, the Sixers relinquish more than one 20-point lead, and you're left speechless at how a team with so much talent could look so inept.

That's just sort of how it goes when you're following a team as young as the Sixers are. Until Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons iron out some of the kinks, the Sixers are going to swing wildly across the spectrum of good and bad.

Maybe that's why they're such an interesting team to write and talk about. If Philadelphia goes out and gets a max-level free agent this summer, the conversation and the stakes get a lot more real. For now, there are still philosophical debates to be had, questions to be asked about everyone from the players through the coaches and all the way up through ownership.

Steve Nash, T.J. McConnell whisperer?

Jake Fischer / Sports Illustrated

How did T.J. McConnell transform from forgotten, undrafted player to an integral part of Philadelphia's bench? Hard work, a bit of luck, and an open opportunity would be where you'd start with his story, but recently it appears he is getting help from a guy who knows about making it work without elite athleticism.

“You’d be surprised how many very good NBA players have horrible positioning and horrible movement patterns,” Nash says. “They’re just explosive or ballistic, or long and skilled and talented. But I think just getting in a slightly deeper, more coiled and balanced position and staying there, having the endurance, the strategy to find it, to keep it and to move within those parameters are so beneficial to allowing your skills to be more efficient.” Nash found his younger self in McConnell. “He sees the pictures, he uses those spaces well,” he says.

Redick wants to be in Philadelphia past this season

Keith Pompey / The Inquirer

The massive contract signed by JJ Redick had several different purposes, with preserving future cap space at the top of the organization's list. By giving Redick enough money to not care about a lack of long-term security, they bought his loyalty, at least temporarily.

From the sound of things, that loyalty might extend beyond this season. He seems content where he is at the moment, and told Pompey as much while on the road over the weekend.

“This is something that I’ll reiterate that I said last summer when I signed here. I want this to be a long-term thing,” the shooting guard said Sunday morning. Redick is having a career year after signing a $23 million, one-year deal with the Sixers on July 8, 2017. The 33-year-old was averaging career bests in scoring (16.7 points), rebounds (2.5) and minutes played (31.6) heading into Sunday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Bradley Harris Center. His 3.2 assists were his second highest average over his 12-year career. “I love playing here,” Redick said. “I love playing with these guys. I love playing for Brett [Brown]. This has been a fantastic experience.” And this summer, his team will have a lot of cap space available to go after A-list free agents. Redick could be deemed expendable, depending on which free agent the Sixers are able to lure. “So I’m under no grand illusion,” he said. “It’s hopefully something that will work out in the end. We’ve got 20 games left, a lot can change.”

Will Sam Hinkie ever work in the NBA again?

John Gonzalez / The Ringer

Not all of you care or want to think about the departed Sixers GM, and if that description suits you, you're free to move past this section and move on to the next one.

(Got it? We good now? Okay.)

But regardless of the debate over his basketball decision-making and handling of the franchise when he was here, I find Hinkie to be a fascinating, unique figure within the realm of pro sports. And while the public tends to paint him as some terribly complex man, Gonzo spends a lot of time highlighting the things that ground Hinkie and connect him to his peers.

What's causing Robert Covington's extended shooting slump?

Mike O'Connor / The Athletic

Of all the players on Philadelphia's roster, I think the conversation is least sensible on Covington. He's never as bad as his darkest moments and not as great as his hottest streaks, but he's a good basketball player who doesn't need to be debated to the degree that he is.

Mike did an excellent job reconciling the different components of Covington's second-half slump — you'd have to be a subscriber to read and watch all that is within — and ultimately concluded there is no singular cause to point to.

Coming to Philly is LeBron's best option

Bill Simmons / The Ringer

There has been an influx of LeBron stories swirling around the city over the last couple weeks, and I would take any rumors with a grain of salt. His camp is insanely guarded on big free agency decisions, and that will continue to be the case as a potential career-altering choice looms this summer.

The rest of his will feel free to speculate, however, and Simmons (the writer) sees Simmons (the player) and Embiid as the best partners for LeBron's final stretch.

Where art thou, Markelle Fultz?

David Murphy / Daily News

Philadelphia's need for Fultz's skill set is obvious, and it's something I've been personally harping on in this space for a while. Murphy made his case for how dire the situation is through the lens of Philadelphia's collapse against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Joel Embiid wants a new arena built in Philadelphia

Let's be frank: on the list of people who matter in the decision to build an arena, an athlete who will only play there temporarily matters little to the powers that be. This is all about the suits in the boardroom and how much money they think they can milk out of it.

Philadelphia's franchise center doesn't care for that logic, and when he caught wind of news that the Wells Fargo Center will soon get a massive upgrade, Embiid made his feelings clear:

Despite being built just over 20 years ago, the Wells Fargo Center really shows its age compared to more modern arenas around the country. For a player and a team used to practicing in a state-of-the-art facility over in Camden, it's not surprising they'd be interested in upgrading to a shiny new arena for home games.

What complicates things in this arena upgrade is the Sixers being a tenant in their own building, a sore subject around the organization. Their contempt for being locked into a lease has never been hidden, with the comms staff going so far as to disown the "Wells Fargo" portion of the building name in official press releases. Rumors have swirled around the Sixers trying to build their own basketball-only arena ever since the new owners took over earlier this decade.

Regardless of what happens with the arena upgrade or a new project outside of it, I have but one stance: taxpayers should not be asked to pick up a single dime of that tab.