Where to eat when you're hungover New Year's Day

On Monday, Jan. 1, you might wake up hungover. It can be hard to avoid after a late night out, celebrating with Champagne and other alcoholic drinks.

You can change your rough morning into an enjoyable one, however – delicious food cures all.

For one day only, Pizzeria Vetri is bringing back its Hangover Pizza. The pie features egg, ham, potato hash, mozzarella, parmigiana, hollandaise and chives.

Eating a full breakfast requires minimum effort when it's all piled onto an easy-to-hold pizza slice.

The speciality pie will be available in-store and, if you want to lay in bed all day, can be ordered exclusively via Caviar.

1615 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 763-3760

or

1939 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

(215) 600-2629



bhofack2 /iStock bhofack2 /iStock Mimosas? We'll be there in a Prosecco.



It's not always easy finding the energy to get dressed to go out to eat, though, which is why White Dog Cafe's Pajama Brunch is so great. Wearing cozy slippers, robes and sleepwear is encouraged.

All three locations (University City, Wayne and Haverford) are taking part in the special New Year's Day brunch.

If you need festive pajamas, White Dog Cafe has teamed up with Bucks County-based Justin Jean Pajamas. The brand is offering free shipping and will be donating a percentage of profits to Alpha Bravo Canine, which provides trained service dogs to U.S military veterans suffering from PTSD.

Those who wear their Justin Jean Pajamas to brunch, take a photo and post it on White Dog Cafe's Facebook page will have a chance to win a White Dog Cafe gift card, pajamas and the opportunity to model with one of the Alpha Bravo Canine puppies in training to be featured on the Justin Jean website.

Reservations are encouraged for brunch. The dog-themed restaurants fill up fast.



3420 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

(215) 386-9224

or

379 Lancaster Ave., Haverford, PA 19041

(610) 896-4556

or

200 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087

(610) 225-3700



Sinead Cummings/PhillyVoice Rooster Soup Co. is located on Sansom Street.

Maybe you're feeling a little guilty from the night before. You spent too much money on shots, you ate a pile of junk food at 3 a.m. or you texted your ex.

Head to Big Bagel Brunch, hosted by philanthropic restaurant Rooster Soup Co. and Jewish restaurant Abe Fisher, to make up for it.

The Broad Street Ministry Hospitality Collaborative receives all of Rooster Soup Co.'s profits, so by having brunch, you'll actually be doing something good for those in need.

Tickets are being sold in sets of two, four, five, six and eight. It's $70 for a pair.



Beginning at 10 a.m. | $70 for two

Rooster Soup Co.

1526 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 454-6939



As always, this South Street bar offers a free pork buffet on Jan. 1. To wash down the free food, there will be bloody mary specials during brunch from noon to 4:30 p.m.

If you end up staying the whole day, drinking to push off your hangover, take advantage of the half-priced drafts from 5 to 7 p.m. and again from 10 to 11 p.m.

Beginning at noon

530 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 238-9880

Courtesy of Shoo Fry/PhillyVoice Courtesy of Shoo Fry/PhillyVoice Each shake is made with sweet cream ice cream.



The three flavors are Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Coco Puffs and Fruity Pebbles.



132 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(267) 639-2104

or

200 E. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

(215) 309-5560