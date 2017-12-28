December 28, 2017

Where to eat when you're hungover New Year's Day

Delicious food cures all

By Sinead Cummings
On Monday, Jan. 1, you might wake up hungover. It can be hard to avoid after a late night out, celebrating with Champagne and other alcoholic drinks.

You can change your rough morning into an enjoyable one, however – delicious food cures all.

Pizzeria Vetri

For one day only, Pizzeria Vetri is bringing back its Hangover Pizza. The pie features egg, ham, potato hash, mozzarella, parmigiana, hollandaise and chives. 

Eating a full breakfast requires minimum effort when it's all piled onto an easy-to-hold pizza slice. 

The speciality pie will be available in-store and, if you want to lay in bed all day, can be ordered exclusively via Caviar.

1615 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 763-3760
or
1939 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 600-2629

White Dog Cafe

Nonebhofack2 /iStock

Mimosas? We'll be there in a Prosecco.

When you're hungover, brunch can be life-saving. Eggs, pancakes and a little hair o' the dog can cure anything.

It's not always easy finding the energy to get dressed to go out to eat, though, which is why White Dog Cafe's Pajama Brunch is so great. Wearing cozy slippers, robes and sleepwear is encouraged.

All three locations (University City, Wayne and Haverford) are taking part in the special New Year's Day brunch.

If you need festive pajamas, White Dog Cafe has teamed up with Bucks County-based Justin Jean Pajamas. The brand is offering free shipping and will be donating a percentage of profits to Alpha Bravo Canine, which provides trained service dogs to U.S military veterans suffering from PTSD.

Those who wear their Justin Jean Pajamas to brunch, take a photo and post it on White Dog Cafe's Facebook page will have a chance to win a White Dog Cafe gift card, pajamas and the opportunity to model with one of the Alpha Bravo Canine puppies in training to be featured on the Justin Jean website.

Reservations are encouraged for brunch. The dog-themed restaurants fill up fast.

3420 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 386-9224
or
379 Lancaster Ave., Haverford, PA 19041
(610) 896-4556
or
200 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 225-3700

Big Bagel Brunch

NoneSinead Cummings/PhillyVoice

Rooster Soup Co. is located on Sansom Street.

Maybe you're feeling a little guilty from the night before. You spent too much money on shots, you ate a pile of junk food at 3 a.m. or you texted your ex.

Head to Big Bagel Brunch, hosted by philanthropic restaurant Rooster Soup Co. and Jewish restaurant Abe Fisher, to make up for it. 

The Broad Street Ministry Hospitality Collaborative receives all of Rooster Soup Co.'s profits, so by having brunch, you'll actually be doing something good for those in need.

Tickets are being sold in sets of two, four, five, six and eight. It's $70 for a pair.

Beginning at 10 a.m. | $70 for two
Rooster Soup Co.
1526 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA  19103
(215) 454-6939

Tattooed Mom

As always, this South Street bar offers a free pork buffet on Jan. 1. To wash down the free food, there will be bloody mary specials during brunch from noon to 4:30 p.m.

If you end up staying the whole day, drinking to push off your hangover, take advantage of the half-priced drafts from 5 to 7 p.m. and again from 10 to 11 p.m.

Beginning at noon
530 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 238-9880

Shoo Fry

NoneCourtesy of Shoo Fry/PhillyVoice

Each shake is made with sweet cream ice cream.

If solid food is too much to handle in your hungover state, head to Shoo Fry. The eatery has cereal milkshakes on the menu through the end of January.

The three flavors are Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Coco Puffs and Fruity Pebbles.

132 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 639-2104
or
200 E. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 309-5560

Sinead Cummings
