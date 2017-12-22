Where to party on New Year's Eve in Philly

December 22, 2017
It's almost time to party your way out of 2017 and into 2018. New Year's Eve is quickly approaching, so make plans for the holiday.
Below, we've rounded up some of the biggest and best parties to attend on Sunday, Dec. 31.
Included are parties with great views of the SugarHouse New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront, parties with open bars and parties where everyone will be on the floor dancing.
There's tons to do in Philly to welcome in the new year.
2018 could be your best year yet. Make sure to start it off right.
Tickets are limited, so order in advance. Parking can also be reserved.
5-8 p.m. or 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | $30-$40 per person
Blue Cross RiverRink
101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Plus, each guest can enter the $5,000 NYE sweepstakes for a chance to win cash and prizes.
10 p.m. | $100 per person
SugarHouse Casino
1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
Guests will be treated to a New Year’s buffet-style dinner, including prime rib, and an early fireworks display at 6 p.m. Tickets for the early, family-friendly cruise begin at $119.90 (not including gratuity or alcohol) for adults and $69.90 for kids. Boarding begins at 4 p.m.
The evening cruise, for those 21-plus, also includes a buffet-style dinner, along with a top-shelf open bar and a midnight Champagne toast. Tickets start at $189.90. Boarding begins at 8:30 p.m.
From the boat, guests will have front row seats to the fireworks.
4:30-6:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. | $69.99-$189.90 per person
Spirit of Philadelphia
401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
The DJ will be spinning the best '90s throwbacks for the occasion.
Enjoy an open bar (9 p.m. to midnight), a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight and views of the waterfront fireworks in the covered, heated outdoor space.
There will be a cash bar once the clock strikes midnight. Tickets start at $75 per person.
Beginning at 9 p.m. | $75-$100 per person
The Moshulu
401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
There are VIP table options available and three different floors, including the Speakeasy and Sky Lounge. General admission tickets are $99 per person.
Beginning at 9 p.m. | $99 per person
Vesper Sporting Club
223 S. Sydenham St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Stop in for dinner, beginning at 5 p.m., or just go to dance to DJ Ben Arsenal and DJ Tully. There's no cover for the party, which begins at 9 p.m.
At midnight there will be a Champagne toast to welcome in the new year.
Beginning at 9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
1623 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tickets start at $69 and include a five-hour premium open bar, buffet-style hors d’oeuvres, DJ entertainment and a complimentary Champagne toast. Table and bottle service options are available for VIP ticket holders.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $69-$119 per person
BRÜ
1316 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Tickets include an open bar and hors d'oeuvres. All guests are asked to dress to impress. It's a black tie affair (although, tux not required).
DJ Jason Weiss will provide the entertainment. He's worked alongside Zedd, Lil Dicky, Future, DJ Esco, DJ AM and many more.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $200 per person
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
There will be both karaoke and live DJ entertainment in the main karaoke lounge all night long. General admission is $20. Private karaoke rooms can also be booked.
Beginning at 9 p.m. | $20 general admission
Yakitori Boy
211 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Tickets to NYE-A-GO-GO are $25 per person. If you have a date, there's also a VIP couple's package available for $125.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $25 general admission
The Trestle Inn
339 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107