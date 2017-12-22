December 22, 2017

Where to party on New Year's Eve in Philly

Ring in 2018 with fireworks, Champagne, dancing

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
New Year's Eve Parties
Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront Robert Romano/Delaware River Waterfront Corporation

Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront.

It's almost time to party your way out of 2017 and into 2018. New Year's Eve is quickly approaching, so make plans for the holiday.

Below, we've rounded up some of the biggest and best parties to attend on Sunday, Dec. 31. 

Included are parties with great views of the SugarHouse New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront, parties with open bars and parties where everyone will be on the floor dancing.

There's tons to do in Philly to welcome in the new year. 

2018 could be your best year yet. Make sure to start it off right.

New Year's Eve Parties on Ice at Blue Cross RiverRink

NoneMatt Stanley/Delaware River Waterfront Corporation

View fireworks from Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest.

There will be two parties, one for the 6 p.m. SugarHouse New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront show and one for the midnight show. Tickets include food, drink, music and the option to ice skate.

Tickets are limited, so order in advance. Parking can also be reserved.

5-8 p.m. or 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | $30-$40 per person
Blue Cross RiverRink
101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

SugarHouse Casino New Year's Eve Bash

NoneR. Kennedy/Visit Philadelphia™

On New Year's Eve, thousands of people gravitate to Penn's Landing for SugarHouse Casino’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront.

In addition to presenting both New Year's Eve fireworks shows over the Delaware River, SugarHouse Casino will throw a party for the occasion. Ring in 2018 with an open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, prime rib, dessert stations, live entertainment and a private viewing area of the midnight fireworks show.

Plus, each guest can enter the $5,000 NYE sweepstakes for a chance to win cash and prizes. 

10 p.m. | $100 per person
SugarHouse Casino
1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

New Year's Eve Fireworks Cruise on the Spirit of Philadelphia

NoneG. Widman/Visit Philadelphia™

The annual fireworks show features two major pyrotechnics displays over the Delaware River—one at 6 p.m. and another at midnight.

The Spirit of Philadelphia offers two cruises during the waterfront fireworks shows.

Guests will be treated to a New Year’s buffet-style dinner, including prime rib, and an early fireworks display at 6 p.m. Tickets for the early, family-friendly cruise begin at $119.90 (not including gratuity or alcohol) for adults and $69.90 for kids. Boarding begins at 4 p.m.

The evening cruise, for those 21-plus, also includes a buffet-style dinner, along with a top-shelf open bar and a midnight Champagne toast. Tickets start at $189.90. Boarding begins at 8:30 p.m.

From the boat, guests will have front row seats to the fireworks.

4:30-6:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. | $69.99-$189.90 per person
Spirit of Philadelphia
401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Totally '90s New Year's Eve on the Moshulu

NoneJ. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

The Deck on the Moshulu has waterfront views that patrons can admire.

We may be entering 2018, but we'll always be nostalgic for the '90s. If you'd rather look back on a simpler time, when Spice Girls ruled the world and your biggest worry was getting home from school in time for your favorite MTV show, then head to The Deck at the Moshulu for New Year's Eve.

The DJ will be spinning the best '90s throwbacks for the occasion. 

Enjoy an open bar (9 p.m. to midnight), a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight and views of the waterfront fireworks in the covered, heated outdoor space.

There will be a cash bar once the clock strikes midnight. Tickets start at $75 per person.

Beginning at 9 p.m. | $75-$100 per person
The Moshulu
401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Champagne Ball at Vesper Sporting Club

Noneaetb/iStock

Pour some bubbly!

There's a lot going on at Vesper Sporting Club on New Year's Eve. Enjoy a five hour premium open bar and bottomless Champagne, multiple DJs, 40-plus screens to watch the countdown to the Times Square ball drop, gourmet food, New Year's Eve party favors and complimentary coat check.

There are VIP table options available and three different floors, including the Speakeasy and Sky Lounge. General admission tickets are $99 per person.

Beginning at 9 p.m. | $99 per person
Vesper Sporting Club
223 S. Sydenham St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

New Year's Eve at Alma de Cuba

NoneCourtesy Alma de Cuba/PhillyVoice

Inside Alma de Cuba.

Stephen Starr's Alma de Cuba is throwing a New Year's Eve bash.

Stop in for dinner, beginning at 5 p.m., or just go to dance to DJ Ben Arsenal and DJ Tully. There's no cover for the party, which begins at 9 p.m.

At midnight there will be a Champagne toast to welcome in the new year.

Beginning at 9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
1623 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

New Year's Eve at BRÜ Craft & Wurst

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

New Years celebratory hats.

Celebrate in authentic German Bier Hall-style this New Year’s Eve.

Tickets start at $69 and include a five-hour premium open bar, buffet-style hors d’oeuvres, DJ entertainment and a complimentary Champagne toast. Table and bottle service options are available for VIP ticket holders.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $69-$119 per person
BRÜ
1316 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

New Year's Eve 2018: Midnight from the Top

NoneCourtesy of One Liberty Observation Deck/PhillyVoice

A view from One Liberty Observation Deck.

Craft Concepts Group (the minds behind BRÜ, U-Bahn, Uptown Beer Garden and Cinder) and One Liberty Observation Deck are offering a fancy and unique New Year's Eve experience. Ring in 2018 on the 57th floor of One Liberty, which offers stunning views of the city and is a prime spot to watch the SugarHouse New Year's Eve Fireworks.

Tickets include an open bar and hors d'oeuvres. All guests are asked to dress to impress. It's a black tie affair (although, tux not required).

DJ Jason Weiss will provide the entertainment. He's worked alongside Zedd, Lil Dicky, Future, DJ Esco, DJ AM and many more.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $200 per person
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Yakitori Boy's Ultimate New Year's Eve Countdown Party

NoneCourtesy of Yakitori Boy/PhillyVoice

Yakitori Boy is celebrating New Year's Eve with a big party.

Gather your family and friends and celebrate New Year’s Eve at the izakaya and karaoke lounge. All guests will receive festive party favors and Champagne to toast at midnight. 

There will be both karaoke and live DJ entertainment in the main karaoke lounge all night long. General admission is $20. Private karaoke rooms can also be booked.

Beginning at 9 p.m. | $20 general admission
Yakitori Boy
211 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

NYE-A-GO-GO

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

New Year's Day decorations.

Dance your way into 2018 at The Trestle Inn. There will be disco music, drink specials and a midnight Champagne toast.

Tickets to NYE-A-GO-GO are $25 per person. If you have a date, there's also a VIP couple's package available for $125.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $25 general admission
The Trestle Inn
339 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more New Year's Eve Parties Philadelphia Holiday Dancing Bars Food & Drink Fireworks

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Raiders game
122617NickFoles

Social Media

50 great Tweets from 2017 (feat. an extra 12 Joel Embiid classics)
011617_Embiid-Twitter

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 19, Raiders 10
122517NickFoles3-USAToday

Wildlife

Celebrity great white shark Mary Lee goes missing in Atlantic
Shark

New Year's Eve

End the year watching New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront
Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront

Lawsuits

Lawsuit: Comcast enrolled customers in programs without their consent
Carroll - Comcast Center

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.