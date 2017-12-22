Where to party on New Year's Eve in Philly

It's almost time to party your way out of 2017 and into 2018. New Year's Eve is quickly approaching, so make plans for the holiday.

Below, we've rounded up some of the biggest and best parties to attend on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Included are parties with great views of the SugarHouse New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront, parties with open bars and parties where everyone will be on the floor dancing.

There's tons to do in Philly to welcome in the new year.

2018 could be your best year yet. Make sure to start it off right.

Matt Stanley/Delaware River Waterfront Corporation View fireworks from Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest.

There will be two parties, one for the 6 p.m. SugarHouse New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront show and one for the midnight show. Tickets include food, drink, music and the option to ice skate.

Tickets are limited, so order in advance. Parking can also be reserved.

5-8 p.m. or 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. | $30-$40 per person

Blue Cross RiverRink

101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

R. Kennedy/Visit Philadelphia™ On New Year's Eve, thousands of people gravitate to Penn's Landing for SugarHouse Casino’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront.

passed hors d’oeuvres, prime rib, dessert stations, live entertainment and a private viewing area of the midnight fireworks show.





In addition to presenting both New Year's Eve fireworks shows over the Delaware River, SugarHouse Casino will throw a party for the occasion. Ring in 2018 with an open bar,

Plus, each guest can enter the $5,000 NYE sweepstakes for a chance to win cash and prizes.



10 p.m. | $100 per person

SugarHouse Casino

1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

G. Widman/Visit Philadelphia™ G. Widman/Visit Philadelphia™ The annual fireworks show features two major pyrotechnics displays over the Delaware River—one at 6 p.m. and another at midnight.



Guests will be treated to a New Year’s buffet-style dinner, including prime rib, and an early fireworks display at 6 p.m. Tickets for the early, family-friendly cruise begin at $119.90 (not including gratuity or alcohol) for adults and $69.90 for kids. Boarding begins at 4 p.m.

The evening cruise, for those 21-plus, also includes a buffet-style dinner, along with a top-shelf open bar and a midnight Champagne toast. Tickets start at $189.90. Boarding begins at 8:30 p.m.

From the boat, guests will have front row seats to the fireworks.

4:30-6:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. | $69.99-$189.90 per person

Spirit of Philadelphia

401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106



J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™ J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™ The Deck on the Moshulu has waterfront views that patrons can admire.



The DJ will be spinning the best '90s throwbacks for the occasion.

Enjoy an open bar (9 p.m. to midnight), a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight and views of the waterfront fireworks in the covered, heated outdoor space.



There will be a cash bar once the clock strikes midnight. Tickets start at $75 per person.

Beginning at 9 p.m. | $75-$100 per person

The Moshulu

401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106



aetb/iStock aetb/iStock Pour some bubbly!



There are VIP table options available and three different floors, including the Speakeasy and Sky Lounge. General admission tickets are $99 per person.

Beginning at 9 p.m. | $99 per person

Vesper Sporting Club

223 S. Sydenham St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



Courtesy Alma de Cuba/PhillyVoice Courtesy Alma de Cuba/PhillyVoice Inside Alma de Cuba.



Stop in for dinner, beginning at 5 p.m., or just go to dance to DJ Ben Arsenal and DJ Tully. There's no cover for the party, which begins at 9 p.m.

At midnight there will be a Champagne toast to welcome in the new year.

Beginning at 9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

1623 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice New Years celebratory hats.

Celebrate

in authentic German Bier Hall-style this New Year’s Eve.

Tickets start at $69 and include a five-hour premium open bar, buffet-style hors d’oeuvres, DJ entertainment and a complimentary Champagne toast. Table and bottle service options are available for VIP ticket holders.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $69-$119 per person

BRÜ

1316 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



Courtesy of One Liberty Observation Deck/PhillyVoice A view from One Liberty Observation Deck.

Craft Concepts Group (the minds behind BRÜ, U-Bahn, Uptown Beer Garden and Cinder) and One Liberty Observation Deck are offering a fancy and unique New Year's Eve experience. Ring in 2018 on the 57th floor of One Liberty, which offers stunning views of the city and is a prime spot to watch the SugarHouse New Year's Eve Fireworks.

Tickets include an open bar and hors d'oeuvres. All guests are asked to dress to impress. It's a black tie affair (although, tux not required).

DJ Jason Weiss will provide the entertainment. He's worked alongside Zedd, Lil Dicky, Future, DJ Esco, DJ AM and many more.



9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $200 per person

One Liberty Observation Deck

1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



Courtesy of Yakitori Boy/PhillyVoice Courtesy of Yakitori Boy/PhillyVoice Yakitori Boy is celebrating New Year's Eve with a big party.

There will be both karaoke and live DJ entertainment in the main karaoke lounge all night long. General admission is $20. Private karaoke rooms can also be booked.

Beginning at 9 p.m. | $20 general admission

Yakitori Boy

211 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice New Year's Day decorations.

Dance your way into 2018 at The Trestle Inn. There will be disco music, drink specials and a midnight Champagne toast.

Tickets to NYE-A-GO-GO are $25 per person. If you have a date, there's also a VIP couple's package available for $125.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | $25 general admission

The Trestle Inn

339 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

