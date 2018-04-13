April 13, 2018

Watch Will Smith conduct first-ever Instagram interview with astronaut

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Space
Smith Astronaut interview instagram @willsmith/Instagram

Astronaut Drew Feustel, left, is aboard the International Space Station as actor Will Smith, right, holds the world's first Instagram Live streaming interview with a space traveler.

Will Smith has been on Instagram for less than a year and he's already a pioneer of platform.

On Friday morning, the West Philly native held the first-ever Instagram Live streaming interview with an astronaut in space.

The event was sponsored by NatGeo, which produces Smith's new "One Strange Rock" series about the mysteries of planet earth.

Taking Smith's questions — many of them submitted by fans — was astronaut Drew Feustel, a flight engineer for Expedition 55 of the International Space Station.

As you might expect from a combination of Will Smith's mind and crowdsourced questions, the conversation touched on topics from the bathroom to the bedroom. Feustel, whose mission includes helping researchers collect samples, did his best to handle them with grace and humor.

The most eye-opening aspects of the nearly 20-minute conversation involve the lifestyle Feustel and his fellow astronauts grow accustomed to in space. It takes them just 90 minutes to travel around the planet, so they see 16 sunrises and sunsets every day.

"I think there are very few astronauts that wouldn't say that we wish that every human being could see with their eyes — not just pictures, but with their own eyes — what the earth looked like from space," Feustel said. "And I personally think it would change us as a species. It would change us and make us all realize that Earth is really a spaceship."

Check out the full interview below.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Space United States Will Smith Astronauts Space Travel International Space Station Space Shuttle

Just In

Must Read

Witchcraft

Are witches and their descendants offended when politicians use the term 'witch hunt'?
Witches

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
041218DerriusGuice

Food & Drink

Here's your chance to watch the sunset from Bok before rooftop officially opens
Bok Bar view

Recreation

This is when you can start ziplining in Fairmount Park
071717_Treetopquest

Sixers

The 2017-18 NBA awards ballot, with analysis on races involving Sixers players and coach
041218-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Business

Here's where the next Wawa stores will open in Philadelphia
South Street new wawa

Escapes

Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.