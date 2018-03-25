Will Smith rebooted the 'Fresh Prince' theme song with Jimmy Fallon

Some of us may roll our eyes whenever a Philadelphia tourist starts rapping the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song, but Will Smith is still not sick of it.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” Smith and host Jimmy Fallon gave everyone a history of sitcom theme songs, featuring none other than the one that helped launch Smith’s career.

The medley of songs started with “The Golden Girls” theme, “Thank You For Being A Friend,” before moving on to songs from “The Jeffersons,” “Diff’rent Strokes,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Full House,” and others.

To finish the remix off, the show's house band The Roots started playing the familiar opening chords of the “Fresh Prince” song, launching Smith’s rapping and Fallon’s excited harmonizing. Check out the full clip below.





So if Will Smith is still singing the song -- and SNL is still spoofing it -- everyone else gets a pass, at least for the time being. Looking at you, David Boyd.



