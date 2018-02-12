February 12, 2018

You could win cash and prizes at interactive stage production 'The Price is Right Live!'

Imagine your name being called to 'Come On Down!'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Imagine your name being called to “Come On Down!” The dream comes true for many lucky people every show.

"The Price Is Right Live!," a live interactive stage production based on the iconic TV show, is currently touring North America.

Contestants are selected at random from the audience to play pricing games from "The Price is Right," hopefully winning cash and prizes like appliances, vacations or a new car.

Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Friday, March 2 through Sunday, March 4, "The Price is Right Live!" will take place in Atlantic City, N.J., at Harrah's Resort.

To watch the live show, a ticket is required. For a chance to play, you'll need to be a United States resident 18 or older and will need to register day-of.

"The Price is Right Live!"

Friday, March 2 through Sunday, March 4
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
777 Harrah's Blvd, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

