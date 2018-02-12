You could win cash and prizes at interactive stage production 'The Price is Right Live!'

"The Price Is Right Live!," a live interactive stage production based on the iconic TV show, is currently touring North America.

Contestants are selected at random from the audience to play pricing games from "The Price is Right," hopefully winning cash and prizes like appliances, vacations or a new car.

Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Friday, March 2 through Sunday, March 4, "The Price is Right Live!" will take place in Atlantic City, N.J., at Harrah's Resort.



To watch the live show, a ticket is required. For a chance to play, you'll need to be a United States resident 18 or older and will need to register day-of.

