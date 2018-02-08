Third annual Wine & Chocolate Social to take place at local museum

February 08, 2018
On Friday, Feb. 16, Drink Nation's Wine & Chocolate Social returns for the third year to the National Museum of American Jewish History.
Anyone with a sweet tooth will be able to satisfy their cravings at this annual event that includes tastings of rich chocolates and flavorful wines.
So far, chocolate and dessert vendors include:
• John & Kira's
• The Sweet Trading Company
• ChocAmo Cookie Cups
• Essen Bakery
• Swis Haus Bakery
• Scoop DeVille
• Revolution Taco
• Sweet Freedom Bakery
• Famous 4th Street Cookie Company
Tickets to the event are $45 per person.
Friday, Feb. 16
7-10 p.m. | $45 per person
National Museum of American Jewish History
101 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106