Third annual Wine & Chocolate Social to take place at local museum

On Friday, Feb. 16, Drink Nation's Wine & Chocolate Social returns for the third year to the National Museum of American Jewish History.

Anyone with a sweet tooth will be able to satisfy their cravings at this annual event that includes tastings of rich chocolates and flavorful wines.

So far, chocolate and dessert vendors include:

• John & Kira's

• The Sweet Trading Company

• ChocAmo Cookie Cups

• Essen Bakery

• Swis Haus Bakery

• Scoop DeVille

• Revolution Taco

• Sweet Freedom Bakery

• Famous 4th Street Cookie Company

Tickets to the event are $45 per person.

