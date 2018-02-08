February 08, 2018

Third annual Wine & Chocolate Social to take place at local museum

Satisfy your sweet tooth

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Chocolate
Wine & Chocolate Social Drink Nation/Wine & Chocolate Social/Facebook

Drink Nation hosting third Wine & Chocolate Social in Philly.

On Friday, Feb. 16, Drink Nation's Wine & Chocolate Social returns for the third year to the National Museum of American Jewish History. 

Anyone with a sweet tooth will be able to satisfy their cravings at this annual event that includes tastings of rich chocolates and flavorful wines.

RELATED: 8 ways to celebrate Valentine's Day with your best friends | Watch the Oscars with hundreds of other movie fans at this glamorous party

So far, chocolate and dessert vendors include:

• John & Kira's
• The Sweet Trading Company
• ChocAmo Cookie Cups
• Essen Bakery
• Swis Haus Bakery
• Scoop DeVille
• Revolution Taco
• Sweet Freedom Bakery
• Famous 4th Street Cookie Company

Tickets to the event are $45 per person.

Wine & Chocolate Social

Friday, Feb. 16
7-10 p.m. | $45 per person
National Museum of American Jewish History
101 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Chocolate Philadelphia Valentine's Day Wine Parties

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery predicted Super Bowl win over a year ago
020518_Alshon-Jeffery_usat

Eagles

Philly releases details of Eagles' Super Bowl parade route and security, transportation plans
Eagles super bow parade trophy

Eagles

Doug Pederson puts on coaching clinic against the master in Super Bowl LII
USATSI_10588716.jpg

Lists

5 great places for people watching in Philly
Washington Square

Eagles

'Don't be afraid to fail' – Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' perseverance came from watching his father
020518_Nick-Foles-daughter-usat

Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia's collective joy, as seen from atop the Rocky Steps
Carroll - Eagles' Super Bowl Win Celebrations and Destruction

Escapes

Limited - Rome Italy

$1000 -- Weeklong Guided Tour of Italy, $249 Off

 *
Limited - Bora Bora Tahiti

$4575 & up -- Bora Bora 5-Star Overwater Villa w/Flights
Limited - Madrid Spain

$927 -- 3-Night Madrid Escape w/Air & Sightseeing Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.