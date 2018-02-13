February 13, 2018

Winner of adult science fair gets one year unlimited supply of PBR

Calling all mad scientists and zany innovators

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Science Competitions
microscope Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A microscope is an instrument used to see objects that are too small to be seen by the naked eye.

Pabst Blue Ribbon and North Bowl in Philadelphia are hosting an adult science fair, asking mad scientists and zany innovators to create projects related to the theme "partying."

No, you can't just chug a beer in a toga and scream "In the name of science!" Projects must have sound scientific or technical basis.

RELATED: Radiologist finds art deep in the human body | Orchestra to perform score for 'Prisoner of Azkaban' at movie-concert

A panel of "Science and Party Experts" will choose 15 experiments or investigations to showcase at North Bowl in April. The prize up for grabs will be one-year unlimited supply of PBR, one year unlimited bowling at North Bowl and a Next Fab class pack with two-month membership.

Both teams and individuals can submit projects, but all participants must be 21 or older. Projects need to be submitted by Friday, March 23.

The science fair at North Bowl will take place 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday, April 6. Science-lovers are invited to check out the projects to vote on their favorite. There will be food and drink specials, a DJ and chances to win prizes just for showing up.

Find more information on the contest and project submissions here.

Weird Science: An Adult Science Fair

Friday, April 6
8 p.m. to midnight | Free to attend
North Bowl
909 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Science Competitions Philadelphia Beers

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, post-Super Bowl version
021318DerriusGuice

Valentine's Day

This Philly jewelry designer is making her own wedding ring
Carroll - Jeweler, Megan Shoemaker

Galleries

PHOTOS: Philadelphia's iconic LOVE sculpture returns
Carroll - LOVE sculpture returns

Phillies

It will literally be a totally different ballgame for the Phillies under Gabe Kapler
021318_Kapler_usat

Opinion

Fly Philadelphia Fly: An Eagles fan's 57-year journey between championships
02142018_Al_Singer

Restaurants

These two Philly restaurants are among most the romantic in the U.S.
Carroll - Talula's Garden Cheese Board

Escapes

Limited - Bora Bora Tahiti

$4575 & up -- Bora Bora 5-Star Overwater Villa w/Flights
Limited - Cancun Mexico Resort

$649 & up -- All-Inclusive Cancun Resort Stay & Flights

 *
Limited - Madrid Spain

$927 -- 3-Night Madrid Escape w/Air & Sightseeing Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.