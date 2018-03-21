Winter Storm Toby: How much snow fell near you?

Winter Storm Toby the nor'easter dropped a lot of snow across the region. Here are unofficial snow totals from the National Weather Service for towns in southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and northern Delaware. Official snow totals could end up being higher:

State/County/Town Inches Time Method DELAWARE New Castle County NCC Airport 8.1 1:30 am DEOS Glasgow 6.6 1:30 am

DEOS

Newark 5.9 1:30 am DEOS

NEW JERSEY Atlantic County Estelle Manor

8.6 10:43 pm Trained spotter Buena Vista 7.5 11:01 pm Trained spotter A.C. Int'l Airport 5.7 1 am ASOS Pleasantville 3.7 9:42 am Social media Burlington County Mount Holly WFO

11.9 1 am NWS office

Mount Laurel

11.1 11 pm CoCoRaHS

2 SW Burlington Twp. 10.4

11 pm NWS employee

Delran 9.5 12 am NWS employee

Delanco 9.1 9:47 pm Trained spotter Florence 9.0 4 am Trained spotter Crosswicks 8.5 10:07 pm Trained spotter Maple Shade

8.5 12:56 am Trained spotter

Camden County



Lindenwold

9.5 11:49 pm Meteorologist Jackson

7.0

9:22 pm Trained spotter

Cape May County





Upper Township 7.7 2:45 am Trained spotter Dennisville 6.2 11:50 pm Trained spotter

2 NW Cape May 2.7 12:01 am Trained spotter

Cumberland County







Newport 8.0 10:12 pm Trained spotter Upper Deerfield 7.5 3 am Social media Gloucester County







West Deptford 12.0 11:12 am Trained spotter Pitman 9.1 12:45 am Social media Mercer County





Ewing 7.6 1 am Trained Spotter Monmouth County







Howell 13.0 3 am Social media Morris County





Green Pond 11.8 1:30 am Trained Spotter Ocean County







Bayville 13.5 11:53 pm

South Toms River 11.0 4:30 am Social media



PENNSYLVANIA



Berks County



Huffs Church 15.5 11 p.m. Trained spotter Reading 12 10:38 pm Social media Bucks County

West Rockhill 14.0 9:17 pm Social media Quakertown 13.8 10:46 pm Social media Springtown 13.2 12:05 am Trained spotter Langhorne 10.8 1:05 am Trained spotter 3 NNE Langhorne 10.1 10 pm Meteorologist Levittown 9.5 10 pm Trained spotter NW Bridgewater 6.8 11:34 pm CoCoRaHS

Chester County



East Nantmeal 12.5 10:45 pm Trained spotter Warwick

11.4 1:30 am DEOS Devault 9.5 1:30 am DEOS Exton

9.0 9:45 pm Social media Thornbury

8.9 11:27 pm Trained spotter Chester Springs

8.8 1:30 am

DEOS Glenmoore 7.6 1:30 am DEOS Nottingham 6.7 1:30 am

DEOS Marshallton 6.5 1:30 am DEOS West Chester

6.5 1:30 am

DEOS

Avondale 6.0 9:59 pm Public Atglen 5.9 1:30 am

DEOS Delaware County



Chadds Ford

9.6 10:30 pm Trained spotter

Clifton Heights

9.2 10:50 pm Ridley Park

8.7 9:53 pm Social media Thornton

8.2 10:40 pm Upper Darby 8.0 10:54 pm Trained spotter Upper Darby Twp. 8.0 11:07 pm Trained spotter

Media 6.9 12:10 am Trained spotter Norwood 6.3 10:30 pm Trained spotter Lehigh County







Zionsville 16.2 11:45 pm Social media

Macungie 16.0 10:49 pm Social media

Emmaus 15.0 10:48 pm Social media S. Allentown

14.7

11:19 pm Trained spotter

Veracruz 14.5 11:45 pm Social media

Alburtis 14.0 9:45 pm Trained spotter

Salisbury Twp. 13.7 10 pm Trained spotter Germansville

13.6 9:12 pm Social media LVI airport 13.2 1 am ASOS Montgomery County



Norristown 13.1 11:35 pm Social media Montgomeryville 13.1 9:45 pm Trained spotter

Royersford 12.8 11:28 pm Trained spotter

Hatfield 12.5 9:15 pm Social media Graterford 12.1 9:30 pm Trained spotter Vernfield 12.0 9:15 pm Social media

Bryn Mawr 11.0 12:17 am Social media

King of Prussia 10.4 1:12 am Trained spotter

Wynnewood 9.5 10:30 pm Trained spotter Horsham 9.5 10:18 pm Social media

Philadelphia County







Roxborough

9.3 11:17 pm Trained spotter PHL airport

7.6 1 am ASOS Somerton 7.4 12 am Trained Spotter Philadelphia 6.6 12:10 am Emergency mgr.

South Philadelphia 5.0 10:30 pm Public











