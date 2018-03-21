March 21, 2018

Winter Storm Toby: How much snow fell near you?

By PhillyVoice staff
Weather Snow
03212018_Mondauk_Park_BM Bob McGovern/PhillyVoice

Winter Storm Toby the nor'easter dropped a lot of snow across the region. Here are unofficial snow totals from the National Weather Service for towns in southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and northern Delaware. Official snow totals could end up being higher:


State/County/TownInchesTime Method 
 DELAWARE   
New Castle County    
NCC Airport 8.11:30 am DEOS 
Glasgow6.61:30 am  
DEOS 
Newark5.91:30 am  DEOS 
    
NEW JERSEY    
Atlantic County    
Estelle Manor
8.6 10:43 pmTrained spotter 
Buena Vista7.5 11:01 pm Trained spotter
 A.C. Int'l Airport5.7 1 am ASOS
 Pleasantville3.79:42 am  Social media
 Burlington County   
Mount Holly WFO
11.91 am NWS office 
Mount Laurel
11.111 pm CoCoRaHS
 2 SW Burlington Twp.10.4
11 pm NWS employee
Delran9.512 amNWS employee
 Delanco9.19:47 pm Trained spotter 
 Florence9.04 am Trained spotter  
Crosswicks8.510:07 pmTrained spotter 
 Maple Shade
8.512:56 amTrained spotter 
 Camden County

   
Lindenwold
9.5 11:49 pm  Meteorologist
Jackson
7.0
9:22 pmTrained spotter
Cape May County

 
Upper Township7.7 2:45 amTrained spotter 
Dennisville6.211:50 pmTrained spotter
2 NW Cape May2.712:01 amTrained spotter
Cumberland County 



 Newport8.0  10:12 pm Trained spotter
Upper Deerfield7.53 amSocial media 
Gloucester County



West Deptford12.011:12 amTrained spotter 
 Pitman9.112:45 amSocial media
Mercer County

 
 Ewing7.61 am Trained Spotter
 Monmouth County



Howell  13.03 am Social media
Morris County

 
Green Pond11.81:30 amTrained Spotter  
Ocean County



Bayville13.511:53 pm
South Toms River11.04:30 am  Social media


   
PENNSYLVANIA

  
  Berks County

 
  Huffs Church15.5 11 p.m. Trained spotter
 Reading1210:38 pm Social media 
Bucks County 
   
West Rockhill 14.09:17 pm Social media
Quakertown13.810:46 pm Social media
Springtown13.212:05 am Trained spotter 
Langhorne10.81:05 am Trained spotter 
3 NNE Langhorne10.110 pm Meteorologist 
Levittown9.510 pmTrained spotter 
NW Bridgewater6.811:34 pm CoCoRaHS
Chester County
 
 
East Nantmeal12.5 10:45 pmTrained spotter 
Warwick
11.41:30 amDEOS  
Devault  9.5 1:30 amDEOS
Exton
9.09:45 pm Social media  
Thornbury
8.911:27 pm Trained spotter 
Chester Springs
8.81:30 am
DEOS
Glenmoore7.6 1:30 amDEOS
Nottingham6.71:30 am
DEOS
Marshallton6.51:30 am DEOS
West Chester
6.51:30 am
DEOS
Avondale6.09:59 pm Public  
Atglen5.91:30 am
DEOS 
Delaware County

  
Chadds Ford 
9.610:30 pm Trained spotter
Clifton Heights
9.210:50 pm 
Ridley Park 
8.79:53 pm Social media  
 Thornton
8.210:40 pm  
Upper Darby8.010:54 pm Trained spotter 
Upper Darby Twp.8.011:07 pm Trained spotter
Media6.912:10 am Trained spotter 
Norwood6.310:30 pmTrained spotter 
Lehigh County


 
Zionsville16.211:45 pm Social media
Macungie16.010:49 pmSocial media
Emmaus15.010:48 pmSocial media
S. Allentown
14.7
 11:19 pm Trained spotter  
Veracruz14.511:45 pm Social media  
Alburtis14.09:45 pm Trained spotter
Salisbury Twp. 13.710 pm  Trained spotter
Germansville
13.69:12 pm Social media
LVI airport13.21 am ASOS
Montgomery County
 
Norristown13.111:35 pm Social media
Montgomeryville13.19:45 pm Trained spotter
Royersford12.811:28 pm Trained spotter
Hatfield12.59:15 pm Social media 
Graterford12.19:30 pm Trained spotter 
Vernfield12.09:15 pm Social media
 Bryn Mawr11.012:17 am Social media
King of Prussia10.41:12 am Trained spotter
Wynnewood9.510:30 pm Trained spotter 
Horsham9.510:18 pm Social media
Philadelphia County



Roxborough
9.311:17 pm Trained spotter
 PHL airport
7.61 am  ASOS
Somerton7.412 amTrained Spotter
Philadelphia6.612:10 am Emergency mgr.
South Philadelphia5.010:30 pm Public



 



