Winter Storm Toby: How much snow fell near you?

March 21, 2018
Winter Storm Toby the nor'easter dropped a lot of snow across the region. Here are unofficial snow totals from the National Weather Service for towns in southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and northern Delaware. Official snow totals could end up being higher:
|State/County/Town
|Inches
|Time
|Method
|DELAWARE
|New Castle County
|NCC Airport
|8.1
|1:30 am
|DEOS
|Glasgow
|6.6
|1:30 am
|DEOS
|Newark
|5.9
|1:30 am
|DEOS
|NEW JERSEY
|Atlantic County
|Estelle Manor
|8.6
|10:43 pm
|Trained spotter
|Buena Vista
|7.5
|11:01 pm
|Trained spotter
|A.C. Int'l Airport
|5.7
|1 am
|ASOS
|Pleasantville
|3.7
|9:42 am
|Social media
|Burlington County
|Mount Holly WFO
|11.9
|1 am
|NWS office
|Mount Laurel
|11.1
|11 pm
| CoCoRaHS
|2 SW Burlington Twp.
|10.4
|11 pm
|NWS employee
|Delran
|9.5
|12 am
|NWS employee
|Delanco
|9.1
|9:47 pm
|Trained spotter
|Florence
|9.0
|4 am
|Trained spotter
|Crosswicks
|8.5
|10:07 pm
|Trained spotter
| Maple Shade
|8.5
|12:56 am
|Trained spotter
| Camden County
|Lindenwold
|9.5
|11:49 pm
|Meteorologist
|Jackson
|7.0
|9:22 pm
|Trained spotter
|Cape May County
|Upper Township
|7.7
|2:45 am
|Trained spotter
|Dennisville
|6.2
|11:50 pm
|Trained spotter
|2 NW Cape May
|2.7
|12:01 am
|Trained spotter
|Cumberland County
|Newport
|8.0
|10:12 pm
|Trained spotter
|Upper Deerfield
|7.5
|3 am
|Social media
|Gloucester County
|West Deptford
|12.0
|11:12 am
|Trained spotter
|Pitman
|9.1
|12:45 am
|Social media
|Mercer County
|Ewing
|7.6
|1 am
|Trained Spotter
| Monmouth County
|Howell
|13.0
|3 am
|Social media
|Morris County
|Green Pond
|11.8
|1:30 am
|Trained Spotter
|Ocean County
|Bayville
|13.5
|11:53 pm
|South Toms River
|11.0
|4:30 am
|Social media
|PENNSYLVANIA
|Berks County
|Huffs Church
|15.5
|11 p.m.
|Trained spotter
|Reading
|12
|10:38 pm
|Social media
|Bucks County
|West Rockhill
|14.0
|9:17 pm
|Social media
|Quakertown
|13.8
|10:46 pm
|Social media
|Springtown
|13.2
|12:05 am
|Trained spotter
|Langhorne
|10.8
|1:05 am
|Trained spotter
|3 NNE Langhorne
|10.1
|10 pm
|Meteorologist
|Levittown
|9.5
|10 pm
|Trained spotter
|NW Bridgewater
|6.8
|11:34 pm
| CoCoRaHS
|Chester County
|East Nantmeal
|12.5
|10:45 pm
|Trained spotter
|Warwick
|11.4
|1:30 am
|DEOS
|Devault
|9.5
|1:30 am
|DEOS
|Exton
|9.0
|9:45 pm
|Social media
|Thornbury
|8.9
|11:27 pm
|Trained spotter
|Chester Springs
|8.8
|1:30 am
|DEOS
|Glenmoore
|7.6
|1:30 am
|DEOS
|Nottingham
|6.7
|1:30 am
|DEOS
|Marshallton
|6.5
|1:30 am
|DEOS
|West Chester
|6.5
|1:30 am
|DEOS
|Avondale
|6.0
|9:59 pm
|Public
|Atglen
|5.9
|1:30 am
|DEOS
|Delaware County
|Chadds Ford
|9.6
|10:30 pm
|Trained spotter
|Clifton Heights
|9.2
|10:50 pm
|Ridley Park
|8.7
|9:53 pm
|Social media
| Thornton
|8.2
|10:40 pm
|Upper Darby
|8.0
|10:54 pm
|Trained spotter
|Upper Darby Twp.
|8.0
|11:07 pm
|Trained spotter
|Media
|6.9
|12:10 am
|Trained spotter
|Norwood
|6.3
|10:30 pm
|Trained spotter
|Lehigh County
|
|Zionsville
|16.2
|11:45 pm
|Social media
|Macungie
|16.0
|10:49 pm
|Social media
|Emmaus
|15.0
|10:48 pm
|Social media
|S. Allentown
|14.7
|11:19 pm
|Trained spotter
|Veracruz
|14.5
|11:45 pm
|Social media
|Alburtis
|14.0
|9:45 pm
|Trained spotter
|Salisbury Twp.
|13.7
|10 pm
|Trained spotter
|Germansville
|13.6
|9:12 pm
|Social media
|LVI airport
|13.2
|1 am
|ASOS
|Montgomery County
|Norristown
|13.1
|11:35 pm
|Social media
|Montgomeryville
|13.1
|9:45 pm
|Trained spotter
|Royersford
|12.8
|11:28 pm
|Trained spotter
|Hatfield
|12.5
|9:15 pm
|Social media
|Graterford
|12.1
|9:30 pm
|Trained spotter
|Vernfield
|12.0
|9:15 pm
|Social media
|Bryn Mawr
|11.0
|12:17 am
|Social media
|King of Prussia
|10.4
|1:12 am
|Trained spotter
|Wynnewood
|9.5
|10:30 pm
|Trained spotter
|Horsham
|9.5
|10:18 pm
|Social media
|Philadelphia County
|Roxborough
|9.3
|11:17 pm
|Trained spotter
| PHL airport
|7.6
|1 am
|ASOS
|Somerton
|7.4
|12 am
|Trained Spotter
|Philadelphia
|6.6
|12:10 am
|Emergency mgr.
|South Philadelphia
|5.0
|10:30 pm
|Public