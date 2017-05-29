Celebrate the best in pop culture at Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia

Wizard World Comic Con will be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, June 4. Tickets are currently on sale.

Whether attending one day, or going for the whole weekend, prepare for a jam-packed experience. The four-day event features lots to do and lots to see.

CELEBRITIES

A long list of celebrity guests are scheduled to attend Wizard World Philadelphia. Attendees can expect to see recognizable faces from 2000-era shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Boy Meets World;" new series like "Riverdale;" Marvel movies like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "X-Men;" and cult-classics like "Say Anything" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."

View some of the most well-known names attending below.

•Chuck Norris ("Delta Force," "Code of Silence" )

•John Cusack ("Say Anything," "Sixteen Candles")

•Famke Janssen ("X-Men")

•Nicholas Brendon ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer")

•Emma Caulfield ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer")

•Kristy Swanson ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer")

•James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer")

•Will Friedle ("Boy Meets World")

•Rider Strong ("Boy Meets World")

•Michael Rooker ("Guardians of the Galaxy," "The Walking Dead")

•Sean Gunn ("Gilmore Girls," "Guardians of the Galaxy")

•Cole Sprouse ("Riverdale," "Suite Life of Zack and Cody")

•KJ Apa ("Riverdale")

•Camila Mendes ("Riverdale")

•Lili Reinhart ("Riverdale")

•Brian Krause ("Charmed")

•Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed," "Pretty Little Liars")

•Gregg Sulkin ("Pretty Little Liars")

•Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries")

•Jon Heder ("Napoleon Dynamite")

•Ralph Macchio ("The Karate Kid," "The Outsiders")

•C. Thomas Howell ("E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "The Outsiders")

•Paul Bettany ("Iron Man," "Avengers: Age of Ultron")

•Barry Bostwick ("Rocky Horror Picture Show")

•Gene Simmons (KISS)



EXHIBITORS

Getting a chance to geek-out over seeing a favorite character is a major highlight of Wizard World, but the shopping opportunities are just as good.

Looking for some "Doctor Who" jewelry to complete your outfit? Want to image what it would be like to own the flying car from "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets?" Need a new movie poster to hang in your room?

Head to the exhibitor section and prepare to hand over some money. Exhibitors are broken down into 10 categories at the convention.

•Art, craft items & decals

•Autographed memorabilia

•Blades, airsoft and weaponry

•Comics, graphic novels & books

•Costumes & cosplay

•Fan groups, fan cars & photo-ops

•Jewelry & accessories

•Toys & collectibles

•T-shirts & apparel

•Miscellaneous



ATTRACTIONS

During your visit to Wizard World, save time to view the many attractions. There will be cosplay costume contests, a performance by Gene Simmons, a performance by Star Wars-inspired band Galactic Empire, an opportunity to meet voice actors, an escape the room game, a three-day horror film festival, video games, workshops and more.

The horror film festival will feature Q&As, meet & greets and film premieres. Chuck Russell, "Nightmare on Elm Street 3" director, will be the featured guest. He will be making his first convention appearance.

All horror film screenings will take place in "Nutter Theater," room 114 of the convention center. Additional tickets needed for the horror film festival.

Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, June 4

$35-$89 per general admission ticket

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St.