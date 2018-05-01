May 01, 2018

Philly restaurant lands on Conde Nast Traveler's 2018 'Hot List'

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Inside the Wm. Mulherin’s Sons restaurant at the corner of Front and Master streets.

It's been an unsettling year so far for Wm. Mulherin's Sons, the popular Fishtown restaurant and boutique hotel that rocketed to national acclaim in the span of just a few years.

In March, the restaurant's head chef, Chris Painter, was suspended amid a slew of sexual harassment allegations made by a handful of employees. The restaurant's parent company, Method Hospitality, later ousted Painter and confirmed that other employees linked to the harassment were no long working at Wm. Mulherin's Sons.

From the outside, Wm. Mulherin's Sons continues to earn its stripes as a top travel destination in Philadelphia. The former whiskey blending and bottling facility, located under SEPTA's El at Front and Master Streets, instantly became a hit for a mix of upscale and wood-fired fare.

The second-floor hotel, a four-room boutique designed by Philadelphia-based ROOST Apartment Hotel, was named America's top hotel by USAToday's 10Best at the start of the year.

Now, another accolade for Wm. Mulherin's Sons' resume—and a first for Philadelphia: Conde Nast Traveler's 2018 "Hot List."

As Pennsylvania's only representative on the list, the hotel/restaurant drew a rave review:

Holy hell — this place is amazing. Suites have live-edge walnut beds, vintage Moroccan rugs, full kitchens, fairy tale–inspired wallpaper by artist Stacey Rozich, and (in a neighborly nod) Philly-roasted La Colombe coffee for the Bonavita drip brewers. It’s a beds-above-the-bar concept that recalls Chicago’s Longman & Eagle and The Orange in London ...

... This is the place to stay if you wanna see what's happening on buzzy Frankford Avenue and across the broader Fishtown neighborhood. Bonus: It's one of the most thoughtfully designed and comfortable hotels in the city—if you can actually score a room. They seem to go as fast as the killer pies at the restaurant downstairs.

Check out the menu and hotel rooms over at Wm. Mulherin's Sons' official site.

The full Conde Nast Traveler's 2018 "Hot List," which ignored Philadelphia for 22 consecutive years, can be found here.

