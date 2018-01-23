January 23, 2018

World-class golf, dining & entertainment in 'The Home of American Golf'

By Erik Donovan, Sponsored by CVB Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area of North Carolina
Travel Golf

Content sponsored by Visit North Carolina

BuddyGolfTrip CVB Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area of North Carolina/for PhillyVoice

Sandy soil, rolling hills, green grass and a mild climate make for a golfer's paradise – and that’s exactly what awaits you in the Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen region of North Carolina.

With a legacy of golf dating back to the 1890’s, the area is known as “The Home of American Golf.” The area made history as recently as 2014 when the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open Championships were played back-to-back on the same golf course for the first time ever.

This picturesque region is home to 40 championship courses, offering golfers of all levels the perfect destination for a getaway. For golfers seeking to improve or test their game, there are tons of resources, including schools, training facilities and instructional programs. Many of the courses also offer lessons – perfect for beginners and seasoned pros looking to improve their game.

None

During your visit, be sure to spend some time beyond the lush fairways and turtleback greens to explore the region's rich historical treasures and relax in the natural beauty of the area. You’ll also enjoy world-class dining, shopping, and a huge selection of places to stay that fit every style and budget – many which offer special packages year-round.

Imagine spending time with friends or family in an area unlike any other place in the country. On day one of your getaway, start the day off on a premier golf course before biting into some classic North Carolina barbecue. After lunch, spend the afternoon hiking through a peaceful nature reserve.

The next day, play another 18 holes before exploring the village of Pinehurst, which is styled after a charming New England town. For dinner, check out the area’s unique culinary scene, which showcases chefs from as far away as Europe.

Day three may be the day you hit a hole-in-one on an old-school golf course before diving into the rich history of the area's railroads and browsing antique shops and art galleries for one-of-a-kind finds to take home.

None

There is also a wide variety of events the whole family can enjoy. Whether it’s a symphony concert, a performance at the Sunrise Theater, an equestrian activity or an art class, you’ll never run out of things to do during your vacation.

For more ideas, check out a sample itinerary or the official 2018 Destination Guide, which has a complete list of all the golf courses and accommodations in the area, as well as information on the many local attractions.

None

Whether you're planning a golf trip with friends or family, the Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen region offers endless opportunities to play, explore, relax and experience North Carolina’s Southern hospitality.

Start planning your getaway to “The Home of American Golf” today.

Erik Donovan, Sponsored by CVB Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area of North Carolina

Read more Travel Golf North Carolina Dining Trips Southern Pines Aberdeen Pinehurst Shopping Vacation Golf Courses

Just In

Must Read

Viral Video

Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar: 'Hopefully, I made Brian Dawkins proud'
Eagles pillar

Eagles

Eagles have had a lot of success in games officiated by Super Bowl referee
012318GeneSteratore

Wawa

Wawa cocktails: Boozy, cheap drink recipes using mixers from Philly's favorite convenience store
Carroll - Wawa Cocktails

Courts

Adoptive mother, boyfriend to get separate trials in death of Abington teen
01222018_grace_packer_sara_packer

Sixers

Rhythmless Sixers barf away ball in loss to Memphis Grizzlies
012318-BrettBrown-USAToday

Food and Drink

Pennsylvania bar's viral 'Tide Pod Challenge' shot gets banned by Facebook
Tide pod shot

Escapes

Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$749 & up -- 5-Nt. Family-Friendly Jamaica Getaway w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.