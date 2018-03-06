Comcast to increase Xfinity internet speeds in Northeast U.S.

Comcast customers In Pennsylvania, New Jersey and 14 other states will soon see a boost in their internet speed thanks to several new upgrades to the cable giant's broadband network.

And don't worry, it won't show up on your bill. That already happened in December.

The Philadelphia-based company announced Tuesday it will enhance performance on four of its most popular Xfinity Internet service tiers.



Speed increases will vary based on a customer's current subscription, but most will see an uptick of 50 Mbps.

• Blast tier download speeds increasing from 200 Mbps to 250 Mbps

• Performance Pro tier download speeds increasing from 100 Mbps to 150 Mbps

• Performance tier download speeds increasing from 25 Mbps to 60 Mbps

• Performance Starter tier download speeds increasing from 10 Mbps to 15 Mbps

“With new devices coming online for consumers every day, we’re committed to offering the fastest speeds and the best features and overall experience so our customers can take advantage of the technology available,” said Kevin Casey, President of Comcast’s Northeast Division. “We’ve increased speeds 17 times in the last 17 years, and continue to invest to deliver a fast, innovative and reliable experience in and out of the home.”

The speed boosts will be rolled out over the next month, following a similar regional boost in the Midwest last fall.