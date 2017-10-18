Food Pumpkin Spice
October 18, 2017

You can get pumpkin spice pizza in New Jersey

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

There are a couple places you can enjoy a Frankenstein of food in New Jersey this fall.

Nunzios Kitchen in Sayreville, Middlesex County, is offering up a pumpkin spice pizza, which includes a sweet pumpkin base, lightly fried zucchini, ricotta cheese and walnuts, according to the restaurant’s menu.

This is the fourth year in a row Nunzios has served its pumpkin spice pizza, according to NBC10, and it will be available through November.

Available closer to the Philadelphia area is the pumpkin spice pizza from Villa Italian Kitchen, a chain restaurant that has a location in the Gloucester Premium Outlets in Blackwood.

Villa, a New Jersey-based chain, announced late last month the launch of its version of the pumpkin spice pie, which inspired this impassioned rant from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel would eventually try the pizza on air, admitting it wasn't "terrible" but affirming he didn't like it.

As for the gourmet version from Nunzios, NJ.com claims on Instagram it's "actually delicious."

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

