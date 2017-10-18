You can get pumpkin spice pizza in New Jersey

There are a couple places you can enjoy a Frankenstein of food in New Jersey this fall.

Nunzios Kitchen in Sayreville, Middlesex County, is offering up a pumpkin spice pizza, which includes a sweet pumpkin base, lightly fried zucchini, ricotta cheese and walnuts, according to the restaurant’s menu.

This is the fourth year in a row Nunzios has served its pumpkin spice pizza, according to NBC10, and it will be available through November.