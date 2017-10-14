Halloween Lists
Trick or treat.

October 14, 2017

Zillow: Philadelphia is one of the best cities in the entire nation to go trick-or-treating

Halloween Lists Philadelphia Point Breeze Holidays
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Plans on going trick-or-treating this year? Good news – Philadelphia's not just a good city for the Halloween activity, it's one of the best, according to a recent report.

Zillow, a real estate company, took on its annual task of finding the best cities across the nation to go door-to-door for some candy in its list published Friday. 

To gather its official "Trick-or-Treat Index," Zillow considered U.S. cities with a population of at least 500,000 and took a deeper look at how many kids live there, its housing density and home values to determine the top 20 spots to get the most amount of candy with the least amount of walking.

Philadelphia scored the No. 3 spot on Zillow's list for 2017, falling from the coveted No. 1 ranking on last year's compilation. Zillow determined that San Francisco and San Jose were the No. 1 and No. 2 spots for the activity this year.

Zillow also took it upon themselves to find each city's top neighborhood rankings to share the absolute best spot for trick-or-treaters.

Philly's top five neighbors are:

1. Point Breeze

2. Oxford Circle 

3. Juniata Park

4. Queen Village

5. Southwest Schuylkill

It's not clear if crime, which Zillow noted in its methodology was included last year, was included in its most recent list.

Check out Zillow's complete findings here.

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

