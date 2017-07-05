Health Cooking

Healthy Cooking at IBX LIVE Independence Blue Cross/for PhillyVoice

Learn creative ways to prepare and cook healthy meals.

July 05, 2017

Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday at Independence LIVE

By PhillyVoice Staff, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

Would you like to learn some healthy new recipes that can easily be made at home? Then you’re invited to attend Healthy Cooking Class every Wednesday at Independence LIVE.

In this class, you’ll learn creative ways to prepare and cook delicious (and nutritious) meals. The instructor will also discuss the properties and health benefits of the ingredients in each recipe as they prepare a sample for you to taste.

Healthy Cooking Class at Independence LIVE

Every Wednesday | 12 – 1 p.m.
Independence LIVE
1919 Market St., Second Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19103

