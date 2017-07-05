Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday at Independence LIVE

Would you like to learn some healthy new recipes that can easily be made at home? Then you’re invited to attend Healthy Cooking Class every Wednesday at Independence LIVE.

In this class, you’ll learn creative ways to prepare and cook delicious (and nutritious) meals. The instructor will also discuss the properties and health benefits of the ingredients in each recipe as they prepare a sample for you to taste.

RVSP for a class at Independence LIVE!

Every Wednesday | 12 – 1 p.m.

Independence LIVE

1919 Market St., Second Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19103