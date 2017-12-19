Ripa Center offers busy women a unique primary care solution

As women increasingly prioritize the needs of others – whether work, family or socially-related – their own health and wellness is often neglected. In fact, it is reported that while a majority (83%) of women have a primary care physician, many still aren’t getting the regular check-ups they need.

There are a number of factors that contribute to this statistic. Hectic schedules can prevent women from adhering to the limited office hours provided by most physicians. Then comes the hassle of scheduling follow-up appointments. And in many cases, patients simply don’t have a strong relationship with their physician, causing them to feel entirely alone in their health journey.

Cooper University Health Care recognized the challenges preventing women from getting the healthcare they need and opened The Ripa Center for Women’s Health and Wellness in 2007, located in Voorhees, New Jersey.

The staff of this unique primary center, named for Kelly Ripa and the Ripa family who are longtime supporters of Cooper, prides itself on providing women throughout South Jersey with flexible and timely appointments and streamlined access to specialty care.

To address the many challenges preventing women from receiving the healthcare they need, The Ripa Center offers women three distinct benefits that differentiate it from the competition:

Timely appointments

The Ripa Center offers timely appointments where patients can receive comprehensive care without having to rearrange their schedule. With expanded office hours on Monday through Thursday until 8 p.m., The Ripa Center makes it easier to make an appointment before or after work. Computer cubicles are also provided for use during wait times to help minimize time away from work.

Convenient and Seamless Care

Convenient and seamless care means access to all Cooper specialists (at The Ripa Center and other Cooper locations), state-of-the-art technology and innovative treatment options, with The Ripa Center Care Team and staff managing those connections. The center even has a dedicated call center to make communications with all your healthcare providers easier. On-site imaging, including DEXA Scan, digital screening mammogram and general ultrasound, are all conveniently available in one location. Patients can also take advantage of comprehensive educational series and fitness classes that take place at the center weekly.

The Ripa Center offers a program called Half-Day for Health, which takes approximately three hours. This unique offering provides patients with the luxury of being able to check three appointments off their to-do list at once.

The Half-Day for Health includes:

• A primary care appointment, or “well visit”

• A mammogram and/or DEXA bone-density scan, if needed

• A gynecologic check-up appointment with an OB/GYN physician

The Care Team at The Ripa Center includes providers in the following specialties: cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopaedics/sports medicine, primary care, psychiatry, psychology, pulmonary, and breast surgery.

Cooper offers a safe and secure online tool, myCooper, that keeps patients connected to their Cooper electronic medical record at any time, day or night. The tool allows patients to manage their appointments and communicate as needed with The Ripa Center office staff.

Trusted Relationships with Physician

The Ripa Center provides women with a one-of-a-kind doctor/patient relationship. The philosophy of the Ripa Center Care Team is to provide women with personalized, comprehensive and reliable care that supports a long-term and trusted relationship throughout their health and wellness journey.

Don’t let your busy schedule keep you from getting the proper care you deserve. Choose a primary care physician who knows exactly what type of healthcare you need. To experience the Ripa Center difference yourself, call 856.673.4912 to make your first appointment.