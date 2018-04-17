Thousands to watch track & field stars compete at 124th Penn Relays

The 124th Penn Relays will take place at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field this April.

Each spring, thousands attend the world's largest track & field event, where athletes from all over compete.

Spectators often witness top track & field competitors break records and begin their Olympic careers, especially in the USA versus The World races.



Below is the schedule of events.

• Thursday, April 26 will feature high school girls, college women and nighttime distance races

• Friday, April 27 will feature high school boys and girls, college men and women and Olympic Development races

• Saturday, April 28 will feature high school boys, college men and women and USA versus The World races

Spectators and athletes are also invited to check out Carnival Village around Shoemaker Green, where there will be sports merchandise and fan gear for sale, as well as giveaways. Grace Foods will be on site offering a taste of the Caribbean.

For more food and drink, stop by the concession stands located around the concourse of the stadium or head to Food Village, located behind The Palestra.

Tickets are required to enter Franklin Field. Single-day tickets, three-day passes and a VIP experience package are available.

Thursday, April 26 through Saturday, April 28

Tickets beginning at $21

Franklin Field at University of Pennsylvania

235 S. 33rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

