April 17, 2018

Thousands to watch track & field stars compete at 124th Penn Relays

Spectators often witness top competitors break records and begin their Olympic careers

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Penn Relays Races
Carroll - 2016 Penn Relays Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

This track and field meet - which is the nation's oldest and largest - draws thousands of professional, collegiate and high school athletes each year. Here, an athlete from the Calvary Christian Academy competes in the high school girl' 4x100-meter relays, Thursday, April 28, 2016.

The 124th Penn Relays will take place at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field this April.

Each spring, thousands attend the world's largest track & field event, where athletes from all over compete.

RELATED: Yoga on the Pier will offer hundreds of free classes this season | Surprise: Jason Kelce got married in Philly over the weekend

Spectators often witness top track & field competitors break records and begin their Olympic careers, especially in the USA versus The World races.

Below is the schedule of events.

• Thursday, April 26 will feature high school girls, college women and nighttime distance races
• Friday, April 27 will feature high school boys and girls, college men and women and Olympic Development races
• Saturday, April 28 will feature high school boys, college men and women and USA versus The World races

Spectators and athletes are also invited to check out Carnival Village around Shoemaker Green, where there will be sports merchandise and fan gear for sale, as well as giveaways. Grace Foods will be on site offering a taste of the Caribbean.

For more food and drink, stop by the concession stands located around the concourse of the stadium or head to Food Village, located behind The Palestra.

Tickets are required to enter Franklin Field. Single-day tickets, three-day passes and a VIP experience package are available.

124th Penn Relays Carnival

Thursday, April 26 through Saturday, April 28
Tickets beginning at $21
Franklin Field at University of Pennsylvania
235 S. 33rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Penn Relays Races Philadelphia Family-Friendly University City University of Pennsylvania Sports Competitions Track and Field Running

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

One dead after Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philly
04172018_Southwest_engine_USAT.

Sixers

Sixers' Game 2 loss highlights need for Joel Embiid return sooner rather than later
030918-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Soda

What's the deal with South Jersey's BOOST! beverage?
BOOST! sign

Comedy

Kevin Bacon's bizarre 'Funny or Die' short is — wow
Kevin Bacon Duck

Parenting

'You disgust me' – examining the impact of verbal abuse on children
04172018_girl_crying_Pexels

Eagles

Carson Wentz provides update on rehab process, says he's still eyeing Week 1 return
041718_Carson-Wentz_usat

Escapes

Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.