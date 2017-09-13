Rittenhouse Park restaurants will expand outdoor seating to the street during fine arts show

On Saturday, Sept. 16, those in Rittenhouse can stop for lunch by the park on a car-free section of 18th Street.

The Parisian bistro Parc, the American eatery Rouge and the seafood restaurant Devon will expand their outdoor seating to the street from noon to 10 p.m., creating the 18th Street Outdoor Café.

The dining event will take place during the Rittenhouse Fine Art Show, which will run from Friday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 17.

Those in the neighborhood can browse the outdoor stalls at Rittenhouse Park for goods from professional artists and talented student artists.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Noon to 10 p.m.

18th Street, between Locust and Walnut streets