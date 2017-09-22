Take a walk through the zoo to support Make-A-Wish

The 2017 Walk for Wishes in Philly will take place at the Philadelphia Zoo on Sunday, Oct. 8. All ages are invited to walk the one-mile course, past the animal enclosures.

The walk raises funds for Make-A-Wish, which aims to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition.



"In the United States and its territories, on average, a wish is granted every 34 minutes," states the foundation's website.



There is a registration fee of $25 for adult walkers and a $5 fee for those age 2-11. The fee includes entertainment, light refreshments and all-day admission to the Philadelphia Zoo, which be open until 5 p.m.

Participants who raise $50 or more (including registration fee) will be guaranteed an event T-shirt.



The walk begins at 8:45 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

8:45 a.m. start time | $25 registration fee for adults; $5 registration fee for youth

The Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave.

