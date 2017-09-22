Fitness Family-Friendly
Amur tigers walk across a passageway after a new conference at the Philadelphia Zoo, Wednesday, May 7, 2014, in Philadelphia. The see-through mesh pathway called Big Cat Crossing is part of a national trend called animal rotation that zoos use to enrich the experience of both creatures and guests.

September 22, 2017

Take a walk through the zoo to support Make-A-Wish

'A wish is granted every 34 minutes'

Fitness Family-Friendly Philadelphia Walking Philadelphia Zoo
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The 2017 Walk for Wishes in Philly will take place at the Philadelphia Zoo on Sunday, Oct. 8. All ages are invited to walk the one-mile course, past the animal enclosures.

The walk raises funds for Make-A-Wish, which aims to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition.

"In the United States and its territories, on average, a wish is granted every 34 minutes," states the foundation's website.

There is a registration fee of $25 for adult walkers and a $5 fee for those age 2-11. The fee includes entertainment, light refreshments and all-day admission to the Philadelphia Zoo, which be open until 5 p.m.

Participants who raise $50 or more (including registration fee) will be guaranteed an event T-shirt.

The walk begins at 8:45 a.m.

Walk for Wishes: Philadelphia 2017

Sunday, Oct. 8
8:45 a.m. start time | $25 registration fee for adults; $5 registration fee for youth
The Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

