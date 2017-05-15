5 healthy one-pan meals that are perfect for summer

It is no secret that when summer rolls around, we all are a little bit more mindful of what we are eating. I find that I enjoy lighter dinners in the heat and often times look for easy summer dinner solutions that don’t require a ton of labor in the kitchen.



Great options for anyone who feels the same way are “One-Pan Meals” that simplify cooking and mealtime.

Below I have compiled some of the best healthy recipes from my favorite bloggers that will satisfy the whole family using just a single baking sheet for cooking. Bonus: these meals are as easy to clean up as they are to make!

1) Sheet Pan Honey Mustard Salmon with Rainbow Veggies from CookingClassy.com

2) Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil from Damndelicious.net



3) Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas from Cooking Classy



4) One Pan Garlic Herb Tuna Cakes & Veggies from Littlebitsof.com



5) Sheet Pan Steak & Veggies from Damndelicious.net

• • •

I hope you find these recipes as simple and delicious as I have. I would love to hear any of your healthy recipe ideas. Please feel free to share your ideas here. Follow me for updates @christiemandia.