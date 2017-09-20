Abandoned Philly hat factory to be redeveloped with help from high school students

The abandoned site of a former Philadelphia hat factory will be transformed into an apartment complex with the help of students from Ben Franklin High School.

At an event Wednesday afternoon, PRDC Properties announced plans to transform the Heid Building, located at 323 N. 13th St., into 100 "New York style" apartments.

Source/Google Street View Abandoned site of former Heid hat factory.

Constructed in 1926, the property served as the home to Frank P. Heid & Company, then Philadelphia's largest manufacturer of hats and caps. The building, now included on the National Historic Registry, was later used for a variety of textile and printing purposes until it lapsed into empty blight 11 years ago.

PRDC is partnering with Ben Franklin High to provide an internship experience in the world of real estate development and construction. Source/PRDC Properties Students from Ben Franklin High School to participate in PRDC Properties internship for renovation of the Heid building. "An environment and structure will be created whereby classroom learning will be applied to the real-world experience of breathing new and different life into the Heid Building," the developer said in a statement.

