Police Vandalism
South Street police mini station Google Maps/Street View

The Philadelphia police mini-station on South Street.

November 18, 2017

Anarchist propaganda found outside vandalized Philly police station

Police Vandalism Philadelphia Propaganda Crime
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

A group of 10 to 12 people apparently left anti-police and anti-government pamphlets strewn outside a Philadelphia police mini-station when they vandalized the building and police vehicles Thursday night, according to multiple reports.

Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CBS3 that the vandals wore black clothing, black masks and gloves when they left smashed the windshields of a police cruiser and a police van shortly after 11 p.m. They also chucked bottles filled with red paint at the building on the 900 block of South Street, splattering its walls with the paint, he said.

A "firework-style smoke grenade" was set off in front of the station, causing a blue stain on the sidewalk, Philly.com reported. The news organization also reported that a Philadelphia police officer had shared photos of the damage in a public Facebook post that has since been made private.

The vandals discarded the clothes and masks as they ran west to Warnock Street, according to CBS3.

No injuries or arrests have been reported.

Mayor Jim Kenney released a joint statement on the matter with City Council on Saturday.

“City Council and the Kenney administration condemn in the strongest form violence and destruction of property," it read. "What happened to the Police Mini Station in South Philadelphia was illegal and the offenders, when found, will be prosecuted.”

Anyone with information can call the police department's tip line at 215-686-8477.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

110117-JoelEmbiid-AP

Sixers Mailbag: Are the Sixers a threat to win a playoff series?

Business

Carroll - Schuylkill River Fishing

Philly man turns 'extreme' love of fishing into YouTube stardom

Food & Drink

Fezziwig Sweet Shoppe

Fezziwig’s Sweet Shoppe opens second location

Fires

Senior Living Community Fire

Neighbors help during massive fire at Chester County senior living center

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.