Local performers to put on free show on Friday the 13th

On Friday the 13th this October, The Schmidt's Commons in Northern Liberties will host a night of live performances in the courtyard.

There will be burlesque, fire dancers, a drag troupe performance and circus arts.

The Friday the 13th edition of Arts at Night will run from 6-11 p.m. and is free to attend.

The full list of performers are listed below.

•The Peek-A-Boo Revue

•Lelu Lenore

•Renée Rebelle

•Lil’ Steph

•Lux Arati

•Sanbrooka Productions

•Secret Circus

•Philly’s Foxes

The Arts at Night series celebrates performing arts and local talent.