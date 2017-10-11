Performing Arts Shows
Fire performances can be found in a wide variety of cultural traditions and rituals from around the world. In this May 24, 2015 photo taken with a slow shutter speed, fireball dancers create patterns with their torches on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka.

October 11, 2017

Local performers to put on free show on Friday the 13th

There will be burlesque, fire dancers, a drag troupe performance and circus arts

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Friday the 13th this October, The Schmidt's Commons in Northern Liberties will host a night of live performances in the courtyard. 

There will be burlesque, fire dancers, a drag troupe performance and circus arts. 

The Friday the 13th edition of Arts at Night will run from 6-11 p.m. and is free to attend.

The full list of performers are listed below.

•The Peek-A-Boo Revue
•Lelu Lenore
•Renée Rebelle
•Lil’ Steph
•Lux Arati
•Sanbrooka Productions
•Secret Circus
•Philly’s Foxes

The Arts at Night series celebrates performing arts and local talent.

Arts at Night: Friday the 13th Edition

Friday, Oct. 13
6-11 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go for food & drink
The Schmidt's Commons
1001 N. Second St.

