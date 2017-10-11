Local performers to put on free show on Friday the 13th

October 11, 2017
On Friday the 13th this October, The Schmidt's Commons in Northern Liberties will host a night of live performances in the courtyard.
There will be burlesque, fire dancers, a drag troupe performance and circus arts.
The Friday the 13th edition of Arts at Night will run from 6-11 p.m. and is free to attend.
The full list of performers are listed below.
•The Peek-A-Boo Revue
•Lelu Lenore
•Renée Rebelle
•Lil’ Steph
•Lux Arati
•Sanbrooka Productions
•Secret Circus
•Philly’s Foxes
The Arts at Night series celebrates performing arts and local talent.