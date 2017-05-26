Food & Drink Bars
Assembly Rooftop Lounge drink Hadar Spector/Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Enjoy a Frosé drink while looking over Logan Circle.

May 26, 2017

Assembly Rooftop Lounge opening for second season

Outdoor space offers views of City Hall, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Logan Circle

Food & Drink Bars Philadelphia Benjamin Franklin Parkway Outdoors Cocktails Logan Circle
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Logan Hotel's Assembly Rooftop Lounge, which debuted last year, is preparing for a second season of outdoor drinking this summer.

Located nine stories above the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the lounge offers views of City Hall, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Logan Circle.

“Our rooftop vista is one of the best around, and we hope to give city dwellers a vacation-like experience to rival any weekend getaway,” said Terry White, executive chef.

It will officially open on Tuesday, May 30, with new happy hour specials and a new food menu.

RELATED: Free Library offering 'Brews & Views' on rooftop | Art Museum Area to host summer Restaurant Week

New cocktails

• Frosé – rosé with Petal & Thorn vermouth and strawberry
• Eternal Springtime – Stateside vodka with St. Germain elderflower liqueur, lemon, rhubarb shrub and club soda

New food ($8-$16)

• Cold-Smoked Scallops – brown sugar cold-smoked diver scallop with black garlic aioli, sea beans, cucumber, compressed pear St. Germain and marigolds

• Tuna Watermelon Poke – sushi-grade ahi tuna with ripe baby melon, sambal oelek and candied kumquats

• Korean Chicken Bao Buns – Korean fried chicken with kimchi slaw on house-made bao buns

• Honduran Fire-and-Ice Lobster – fresh Maine lobster with coconut milk, fresh ginger, red jalapeño and fried plantains

• Tequila-Lime Salmon Ceviche – tequila-lime cured salmon with smoked pineapple, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño and orange-fresno reduction

New happy hour (Mondays through Fridays 4-6 p.m.)

• $4 featured beer
• $8 featured cocktail (beginning with a daiquiri on May 30)
• $8 sparkling, white and red wines

Assembly will open at 5 p.m. on weekdays. On Fridays through Sundays, it will open at 3 p.m.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge Summer Season

Beginning Tuesday, May 30
The Logan Hotel
1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
215-783-4171

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

052517CarsonWentz

Eagles power ranking roundup

World War II

052617_Pennock_Carroll.jpg

Decorated WWII paratrooper recalls 'mayhem' of Battle of the Bulge

Game Shows

Price is Right freakout

WATCH: Penn State grad can't handle setting record for Plinko on 'Price is Right'

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Warwick Paradise Island

$759 & up -- 4-Star Adults-Only Retreat: Bahamas Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.