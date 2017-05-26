Assembly Rooftop Lounge opening for second season

The Logan Hotel's Assembly Rooftop Lounge, which debuted last year, is preparing for a second season of outdoor drinking this summer.

Located nine stories above the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the lounge offers views of City Hall, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Logan Circle.

“Our rooftop vista is one of the best around, and we hope to give city dwellers a vacation-like experience to rival any weekend getaway,” said Terry White, executive chef.



It will officially open on Tuesday, May 30, with new happy hour specials and a new food menu.

New cocktails

• Frosé – rosé with Petal & Thorn vermouth and strawberry

• Eternal Springtime – Stateside vodka with St. Germain elderflower liqueur, lemon, rhubarb shrub and club soda



New food ($8-$16)

• Cold-Smoked Scallops – brown sugar cold-smoked diver scallop with black garlic aioli, sea beans, cucumber, compressed pear St. Germain and marigolds



• Tuna Watermelon Poke – sushi-grade ahi tuna with ripe baby melon, sambal oelek and candied kumquats

• Korean Chicken Bao Buns – Korean fried chicken with kimchi slaw on house-made bao buns

• Honduran Fire-and-Ice Lobster – fresh Maine lobster with coconut milk, fresh ginger, red jalapeño and fried plantains

• Tequila-Lime Salmon Ceviche – tequila-lime cured salmon with smoked pineapple, red onion, cilantro, jalapeño and orange-fresno reduction

New happy hour (Mondays through Fridays 4-6 p.m.)

• $4 featured beer

• $8 featured cocktail (beginning with a daiquiri on May 30)

• $8 sparkling, white and red wines

Assembly will open at 5 p.m. on weekdays. On Fridays through Sundays, it will open at 3 p.m.

Beginning Tuesday, May 30

The Logan Hotel

1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

215-783-4171

