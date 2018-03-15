Beck adds a Philly performance to his Colors Tour schedule

Beck just announced a handful of North American performance dates scheduled for this summer. The singer’s newly expanded Colors Tour includes a stop in Philadelphia with Glass Animals on Friday, July 20 at Festival Pier. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 23 at 10 a.m.

Since the Colors Tour officially kicked off in 2018, the American singer has been pleasing fans around the globe and has critics raving. The Times of London says Beck is “like a one-man festival” that delivers “a joyous, bewildering diverse set.” The critic even went as far as to say that “among modern pop stars perhaps only Prince had more range.” 303 Magazine seems to have agreed with that assessment, stating “We’re in the presence of a legend.”

Friday, July 20, 2018

Festival Pier

601 N Christopher Columbus Blvd

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Purchase Tickets