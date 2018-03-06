Are Beyoncé and Jay-Z starting a joint tour in Philly, or what?

March 06, 2018
Why do Jay-Z and Beyoncé love to torture us?
People are still recovering from last year when Jay-Z didn’t add a Philadelphia stop to his tour for "4:44," then added one, then deleted it, then added it again.
Now Beyoncé is up to the same tricks, momentarily posting a summer concert date at Lincoln Financial Field on her Facebook page that finally confirmed a joint tour with her and her husband this year.
And, like a ghost, now it’s gone.
Some social media users secured a screenshot of the Facebook event, which was scheduled for Monday, July 30, and titled the “On the Run 2” tour – named after the couple's last tour together in 2014.
Can someone gift me tickets to on the run 2? 😔 #beyonce #tourtickets pic.twitter.com/d1wTa9L9lV— Brandon Irizarry (@bjzarry1234) March 5, 2018
There were speculations that @Beyonce will be joining Jay-Z on the run 2 tour after dates were posted on both ticketmaster’s page & Jay-Z’s facebook, but has since been deleted. 🤔🤔— Current Culture (@currentcu1ture) March 5, 2018
We will keep you posted! Keep an 👁out. pic.twitter.com/uGB92HyDpA
At the same time the event was shared Monday morning, Beyonce’s Ticketmaster page was updated with the full list of dates. Those, like the Facebook post, also are now gone.
Hopefully, the teaser posts will soon be confirmed and were just decoys to get people amped (which, by the way, is working).
1) Beyoncé screams “Free Meek” on Top Off— chickfiltay (@tcaxo_) March 5, 2018
2) Beyoncé announces On The Run 2 tour date but only in Philly
Is this concert going to have something to do with Meek Mill? pic.twitter.com/mJlSlTtA60
I see what Beyoncé and Jay-Z are doing they release a date for ON THE RUN TOUR 2 and took it right back down so they could let our broke asses know to start saving our money for tickets now pic.twitter.com/bKuPM75i2J— Ken (@__TheRealKENN) March 5, 2018
If you’re desperate to confirm a real Beyoncé tour date and got some disposable income laying around, the artist has been confirmed to headline Coachella. Passes for the festival are available here and start at $429.