April 19, 2018

Browse a pop-up wellness market in this local yoga studio

You might discover your new go-to health, wellness or beauty brand

By Sinead Cummings
Philly PR Girl is gathering top health, wellness and beauty brands from the Greater Philadelphia area at TORC Yoga's Old City studio on Saturday, April 28.

Attendees can browse the curated marketplace to learn more about the local businesses and entrepreneurs.

There will be green juice and burritos from Animo Juice & Burrito Bar, discounted infusions and B12 shots from City Hydration, jewelry and plants from Beaucycled, compression therapy chairs from Cryo Philadelphia and much more.

The event will take place midday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets to attend are $20 per person. Included is a complimentary mimosa.

Mind, Body, Bubbly

Saturday, April 28
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | $20 per person
TORC Yoga
31 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
