April 03, 2018

Don’t freak out but Michael B. Jordan is training at this local gym

Find out where he's staying fit while filming 'Creed II'

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Creed
michael b jordan PA Images/Sipa USA

Michael B. Jordan attending The Black Panther European Premiere at The Eventim Apollo Hammersmith London.

Filming for “Creed II” kicked off in Philadelphia this week, commemorated with an Instagram post from Sylvester Stallone shot during Monday’s rain-snow-hail storm, giving us a glimpse of his on-set trailer.

As filming continues throughout the month, however, there’s a chance you could get a whole lot closer to the movie’s stars beyond social media. While run-ins with filming during your daily life in Philly are possible, you might come face to face with some of the movie’s leads when you least expect it – like when you’re at the gym.

Michael B. Jordan, who stars in “Creed II” to reprise the role of Adonis Creed, is using local gym chain Sweat Fitness to stay in shape while shooting in Philly. His trainer, Corey Calliet, revealed to Philly Mag that he and Jordan typically work out at the gym, specifically at Sweat's Old City location. 

“We work there some of the time, not all of the time,” Calliet said to the magazine. “It all depends on what time it is because sometimes it gets crowded and everybody wants to talk to us.”

For those moments when everybody is crowding the “Black Panther” star, they usually trade in the gym for the apartment complex where they’re staying.

Also spotted at Sweat lately is Dolph Lundgren, known for playing Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV” and reprising the role in “Creed II.”

So, the lesson here is, if you see Michael B. Jordan working out near you at Sweat Fitness, BE COOL. STAY CALM. 

Did you see the otherworldy transformation he underwent to muscle up for "Black Panther"? He's probably deep in the zone while working out, so if you bother him he might never come back, and then how are we going to convince ourselves to go to the gym?

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Creed Philadelphia Fitness Exercise Rocky Black Panther SWEAT Fitness Creed II Sylvester Stallone Social Media Michael B. Jordan

Just In

Must Read

Penn State

HBO’s 'Paterno' is brilliant (and scathing) in capturing a dark, sordid piece of sports history
040218_Paterno-Podium_usat

Odd News

Did a teenager really get 'branded' by a stranger at Reading Terminal Market?
RTM_Snow_03_07_2018

Opinion

In record time, Kapler has turned promising young Phillies into a total embarrassment
040218_Kapler_usat

Entertainment

East Falls native wows Katy Perry on ‘American Idol,’ advances to next round
american idol woodward

Easter

PHOTOS – Philly's 87th annual Easter Promenade
Easter

Business

Amazon wants to know: Can Philly bring the talent?
10182017_AmazonCampusAerials

Escapes

Limited - Myrtle Beach Girls Weekend

Save up to 45% -- Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

 *
Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Limited - Bahamas cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines

$579 -- Oceanview: 7-Night Bahamas Cruise on Carnival
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.