April 17, 2018

Sunset yoga class on Philly rooftop ends with Sweetgreen

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Join a rooftop yoga class on May 3.

The Positivity Charge is hosting a rooftop yoga class at sunset on Thursday, May 3, and if you sweat it out, you'll be rewarded with Sweetgreen.

Adriana Adele will lead a 45-minute class on the roof of The Yard: Midtown Village, a trendy co-working space, at 6:30 p.m. to kick off the fitness and wellness event.

RELATED: Yoga on the Pier will offer hundreds of free classes this season | Namas Day is a daylong festival for local yogis

After the workout, Positivity Charge co-founder Parisha Smith will give a body-positive talk, detailing body confidence versus body obsession.

To help participants refuel, Sweetgreen will provide everyone with a 16-ounce salad. And as a bonus, athletic clothing brand Athleta will be on-site with a special surprise for one lucky attendee.

Tickets to the event are $35 per person. If you plan on attending with a friend, you can get a discount by signing up together.

Then in June, The Positivity Charge will host another, bigger event for yogis. There will be a wellness retreat with workshops, workouts and motivational speakers.

Attendees to the May 3 event will receive a discount code for retreat tickets.

The Positivity Charge Presents Positive Flow

Thursday, May 3
6:30-8:30 p.m. | $35 general admission
The Yard: Midtown Village
21 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

