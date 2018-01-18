Camelback Resort owners to open new hotel with two-acre indoor waterpark

Ken Ellis and Arthur Berry III, co-owners of the Camelback Resort in the Poconos, have announced a new project.



They will open the Kartrite Hotel, which will be family-focused and include a two-acre indoor waterpark, in the Catskill Mountains next year. From the Poconos, the location is just under a two-hour drive.

The hotel is named for Camelback Resort’s fictional character, Sir Kartrite Van Der Berris, who is an explorer and thrill seeker. Throughout the resort, images of his adventures and tales are on display.

When complete, the Kartrite Hotel will include 324 suites and the waterpark will be one of the nation’s most modern.

Aquatic Development Group is designing and building the waterpark. There will a barrel-shaped transparent Texlon roof to let in sunlight, along with tropical plants and luxury cabanas.

The expected opening is sometime in early 2019.

555 Resorts World Drive, Monticello, NY 12701

