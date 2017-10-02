Carson Wentz takes heat, praise for Jesus tweet in wake of Las Vegas massacre

October 02, 2017
As people across the United States confront the shock of Sunday night's deadly massacre in Las Vegas, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback entered the Monday morning conversation with a message that wound up grating the nerves of some on Twitter.
Fresh off an Eagles win in Los Angeles, Wentz lamented the sniper attack that left at least 58 people dead and dozens more injured at the chaotic scene of a country music festival.
So much hate and evil. So sad. The World needs Jesus in a bad way.— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) October 2, 2017
Praying for all those affected in Vegas.
Wentz has never been shy about his religious devotion. His AO1 Foundation explicitly aims to "demonstrate the love of God" through various outdoor activities for underprivileged youth. He unironically says "dang." His teammates have poked fun at him for wearing sandals. It's a huge part of who he is and he tends to walk the tightrope between open adherence and humble faith.
But in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in American history, many on Twitter took exception to Wentz's religious appeal.
Nope. No Jesus, just gun control. And the good news is that you dont need a mystical character from an old book to do it.— Alex King (@Alextheeking) October 2, 2017
"We need Jesus" is an arrogant statement that brings ZERO to the conversation.— Eric Rael (@Rael0714) October 2, 2017
I think every time you want to use the word Jesus in a tweet, just replace it with love ❤️ and you will have everyone on board!— @IntheCreaseFilm (@IntheCreaseFilm) October 2, 2017
I respect you @cj_wentz , but leave Jesus out of the conversation, that is no different then when People say this is God's Will.— Trenton Road TakeOut (@trt1024) October 2, 2017
I like Carson Wentz a lot but when he says the "world needs Jesus in a bad way." The world already got Jesus once and it murdered him.— Zack Hayes (@thezhayes) October 2, 2017
No, sweetie. We need #guncontrol. Jesus can’t stop bullets. #UntilItHappensToYou.— culchiewoman (@culchiewoman) October 2, 2017
We don't need fiction Carson; that is part of the worlds problem. We need better education.— Roy Larsen, CFP® (@roylarsen) October 2, 2017
Topical Specific policy recommendation from Carson Wentz: more Jesus. https://t.co/ojXAmgrYQt— MerTheFossil (@MerTheFossil) October 2, 2017
Really not fair to push religion into this tragedy.— Katy Otto (@exfkaty) October 2, 2017
Maybe Jesus or God could show up BEFORE 50 people die and 400 get injured pic.twitter.com/ZE2DOS3ehC— Joshua Pantoja (@joshuapantoja58) October 2, 2017
Do you realize how many people have been killed in the name of your jesus?— Janel Myers Ⓥ (@VeganJanel) October 2, 2017
Perhaps Jesus wants the US to do something about the easy availability of guns and the fragile mental health of some white men?— Angela York Crane (@toocanAnj) October 2, 2017
There were also plenty of responses — including 47,000+ likes — that showed appreciation for Wentz's sentiments.
Agree! More Jesus less hate.— Becky Engels (@BeckyEngels1) October 2, 2017
I couldn't agree more people that commit these atrocious actions are definitely filled with hate and evil and don't have Jesus in the hearts— Brenda Marie Barney (@brenda_barney12) October 2, 2017
@cj_wentz— Chad Scholl (@ChadSDVC) October 2, 2017
Yes this World needs Jesus.
Instead of Kneeling let's start HEALING #Vegas Prayers for all. WE need it
The world does need more Jesus. Of course that upsets the cynical people in this world— My Info (@TallKoolOne1973) October 2, 2017
I don't believe in Jesus, but if it helps calm people or comfort them then I'm all in for that. I won't surrender to the end times. Not yet— Traci nutter (@TraciNutter) October 2, 2017
@cj_wentz Brave thing to say, young knight, about Our Lord Jesus. Prepare thyself for a lesson in Neastern, hateful liberalism.— The Quixote (@Quixote_Reborn) October 2, 2017
There's almost no way to settle this type of debate without it inevitably venturing far from the incident that brought it to everyone's attention. While Wentz didn't appear to be making a political statement, many Americans feel the practical fault enabling these incidents lies with political inertia, not a spiritually closed society.
As a rising star in the NFL, Wentz's words go a long way on social media. He'll be liable criticism if he strays from the box of the professional athlete, but as the players have made abundantly clear in recent weeks, they expect to be free to speak their minds. This is just Wentz being himself, love it or hate it.