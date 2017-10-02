Carson Wentz takes heat, praise for Jesus tweet in wake of Las Vegas massacre

As people across the United States confront the shock of Sunday night's deadly massacre in Las Vegas, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback entered the Monday morning conversation with a message that wound up grating the nerves of some on Twitter.

Fresh off an Eagles win in Los Angeles, Wentz lamented the sniper attack that left at least 58 people dead and dozens more injured at the chaotic scene of a country music festival. Wentz has never been shy about his religious devotion. His AO1 Foundation explicitly aims to "demonstrate the love of God" through various outdoor activities for underprivileged youth. He unironically says "dang." His teammates have poked fun at him for wearing sandals. It's a huge part of who he is and he tends to walk the tightrope between open adherence and humble faith.