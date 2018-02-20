February 20, 2018

Charles Barkley to host 'SNL' in March

The NBA great has appeared in some classic skits during prior appearances, including the time he played Barney the Dinosaur in basketball

By Andrew Parent
Sixers great Charles Barkley will take the stage as host of "Saturday Night Live" for the fourth time.

Barkley, an analyst on TNT's "Inside the NBA," will host the show's next new episode on March 3 along with musical guest Migos.

Barkley hosted the show in 1993, 2010 and 2012, and has been portrayed on the show several times by Keenan Thompson during "Inside the NBA" spoofs. 

During Barkley's last time hosting "SNL," he portrayed his TNT co-host Shaquille O'Neal during a skit while Thompson portrayed Barkley from the other side of the table, Sports Illustrated noted.

Barkley, named one of the NBA's 50 greatest players, also starred in this classic skit, taking on Barney the Dinosaur in a game of one-on-one: 

The show also announced this week that "This is Us" star Sterling K. Brown will host for the first time on March 10.


