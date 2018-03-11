March 11, 2018

Check out the trailer for Kevin Hart’s celebrity-packed YouTube series

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Kevin Hart
kevin hart youtube series LOL Network/YouTube

DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart in "What the Fit."

Kevin Hart offered us a peak of his upcoming YouTube comedy series with the official trailer for “Kevin Hart: What the Fit.”

After appearing on “Conan” to talk his drunken mission to hold the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lombardi trophy, Hart and Conan O’Brien took a crack at sumo wrestling, showing a clip from the series in which Hart tries uncommon workouts with different celebrities.

Viewers can expect to see Tiffany Haddish, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Chance the Rapper, Khloe Kardashian, James Corden, the Los Angeles Rams, and many others alongside the comedian. From the looks of the trailer, it looks like they’ll be trying bodybuilding, beer yoga, firefighting and, for reasons currently unknown, dressing up as cowboys.


The series, which will stream from Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network YouTube channel, has been long in the making, first announced by YouTube last May

“What the Fit” will air its first episode Thursday, March 15, with new episodes every Thursday and Friday.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Kevin Hart Philadelphia Yoga Khloe Kardashian Exercise Chance the Rapper Working Out James Corden YouTube Leslie Jones Tiffany Haddish Comedy Conan O'Brien

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles updated 2018 depth chart
031018HowieRosemanDougPederson

Hit And Run

Strangers raise thousands for 3-year-old girl badly injured in hit-and-run
Violet Crosby

Breweries

Bucks County brewery unveiling beer inspired by Jason Kelce's rant
02082018_Jason_Kelce_USAT

Eagles

Torrey Smith writes classy farewell message to Eagles, Philly fans
Torrey Smith traded

Public Health

Best to skip the Afrin and other nasal sprays when you get a cold
03052018_afrin_afrin.jpg

College Football

Shaq Griffin captured nation’s heart with stirring story of overcoming adversity
03092018_Shaquem_Griffin_USAT

Escapes

Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Limited - Colloseum in Italy

$1895 -- Italy 11-City Guided Trip for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.