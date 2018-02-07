Kevin Hart could get his own animated show on Fox

Kevin Hart may soon be getting his own animated series based on his North Philadelphia childhood – wise-ass talking dog and all.

Well, the dog is fictional.

Fox ordered a pilot presentation this week for a potential animated series that would be called "Lil Kev." The pilot, part of a push under new entertainment president Michael Thorn to bolster the network's animated offerings, will feature characters voiced by Hart, Wanda Sykes, Keith Robertson, Gerald "Slink" Johnson and Deon Cole.

Written by Michael Price ("The Simpsons") and Matt Claybrooks ("Everybody Hates Chris"), the show follows a "12-year-old, pint-sized, optimistic, highly imaginative kid who navigates growing up in the crime filled inner-city of North Philly with the help and sometimes hindrance of his strong, quick-tempered mother, drug addicted father, pessimistic older brother, ex-con uncle and wise-ass talking dog," according to Deadline.

“It’s About Kevin Hart’s experiences growing up and how his relationship with his mother and his community led to his optimistic, positive outlook despite some of the challenges and circumstances that he grew up with,” Thorn told the site.

