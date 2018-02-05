Kevin Hart got rowdy on live TV after the Super Bowl

Kevin Hart was among the several celebrity Philadelphia Eagles fans in attendance at Sunday’s Super Bowl, and, on pace with his hometown, Hart did not celebrate the team’s win quietly.



During a post-game NFL interview with Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, Hart crashed the scene and stumbled through some alcohol-induced words before dropping an F-bomb on live TV and excusing himself so the actual interview could resume.

After insisting Cox is the best, Hart admitted, “I’ve been drinking. I’m on cloud nine. I started the celebration early.”

Check out the full clip below. Hart shows up just after the two-minute mark.





Though Hart was successful in crashing that interview, his attempt to ascend the stage the Eagles were being awarded the Lombardi Trophy was swiftly denied – and gratuitously shared on social media.











The morning after Hart took to Instagram to unapologetically explain his behavior.



“Me trying to go onstage with the trophy, definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done, but who cares? The Eagles won the Super Bowl. Yeah, I’m still a little tipsy, but the world can kiss my ass.”

Hart admitted his wife was trying to stop him from attempting to get on stage, but it didn’t work. He ended his social media PSA with a hearty “Fly Eagles Fly!” and more expletives.