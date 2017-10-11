Radio CHOP
October 11, 2017

CHOP launches Breakthrough Radio station with music, health tips

Breakthrough Radio airs 24/7 on 1480 AM or 105.3 HD2

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is officially on the airwaves.

In partnership with iHeart Media Philadelphia, the hospital on Wednesday debuted "Breakthrough Radio," a mix of happy tunes and healthy tips geared toward a family audience.

“We are very excited to be partnering with iHeartMedia Philadelphia to launch Breakthrough Radio,” said Lisa Biggs, associate chief medical officer of the CHOP Care Network. “We are always looking for innovative ways to reach families, and Breakthrough Radio gives us the opportunity to engage with our community while providing vital health information.”

Segments on the new station will include health tips for everyday life and interviews with doctors, patients and staff at CHOP.

The station's family-friendly identity could catch on quickly in the Philadelphia area, where the long-running success of WXPN's "Kids Corner" has filled the niche during the 7 p.m. hour on weeknights. Breakthrough Radio is an all-day affair. Its music appears to skew a bit toward older kids, but as the station develops new programming over time, there will probably be a place for the Earthworm Ensembles and The Not-Its! of the world.

Here's a sampling of what played during the noon hour on the first day of the broadcast:

Omi – "Cheerleader"

Turtles – "So Happy Together"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Why"

Paul McCartney – "Silly Love Songs"

Jackson 5 – "Dancing Machine"

Carly Rae Jepsen – "Call Me Maybe"

As the host put it: "Therapy for your mind, body and soul."

Breakthrough Radio airs 24/7 on 1480 AM or 105.3 HD2. You can also stream the station here.

Michael Tanenbaum

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

