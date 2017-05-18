City Fitness becomes largest tenant to join East Market in Center City

Commercial tenancy for Center City's highly anticipated East Market project took another step forward Thursday as Philadelphia-based City Fitness announced it will join a roster that already includes Iron Hill Brewery and Wawa.

The local gym announced it will add its fifth location to the corner of 12th and Market streets, occupying the entire second floor of the new building's two-story retail podium.

"We've started to think about our gyms as community institutions – places where thousands of people go to better themselves every day, and build relationships with their best selves – and others – that extend outside of the gym," said City Fitness marketing director Tom Wingert. "We're extremely excited to be a part of the broader redevelopment of Center City Philadelphia for exactly that reason; it's our goal to bring an element of health and wellness to the trajectory of this emerging neighborhood as a whole."

City Fitness currently has locations in Northern Liberties, Fishtown, Graduate Hospital and South Philadelphia.

Led by National Real Estate Development, plans for East Market feature two residential towers housing a combined 562 units in both new and renovated buildings. The development will eventually span an entire city block from Market Street to Chestnut Street and from 11th to 12th Street.

East Market's collaborative office space at 1100 Ludlow has already signed on MOM’s Organic Market, The Design Center and architectural design firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson.

“We are proud that City Fitness has become East Market’s latest – and largest – retail partner,” said Dan Killinger, managing director for National Development. “In just a decade, City Fitness has established itself as an active leader in Philadelphia’s health and fitness space as well as in the local community. Its new facility at East Market will be a fantastic amenity to the neighborhood with its innovative training options for those who will live and work here. We hope City Fitness will become an integral part of their daily routine.”

The gym is expected to open in the summer of 2018.