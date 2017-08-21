Celebrities Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California.

August 21, 2017

Coinciding with solar eclipse, Taylor Swift posts cryptic snake video on emptied social media accounts

Speculation erupted immediately

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Taylor Swift’s social media accounts were once the stuff of Instagram envy that #blessed the world with insight into her “squad,” her ongoing celebrity feuds with Katy Perry or Kanye West and so many cat videos.

Sadly for her followers, evidence of the squad, or of anything at all, is gone from all of Swift’s social media accounts as of last Friday. This means her Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr and even her official website were emptied of all their content. Swift, who is originally from Reading, Pennsylvania, even deleted any default profile photos from the accounts. 

As speculation mounted, her accounts got one single new post on Monday, giving Swift’s 102 million Instagram followers and 85.4 million Twitter followers the first signs of life with the posting of a silent blackened video of a curled-up snake. The video is 10 seconds long and has no caption.


There are already many developing theories about what all of this is supposed to mean. The main hypothesis: Swift is gearing up for the release of a new album, and it could have something to do with Monday's upcoming solar eclipse.

BuzzFeed points out small ways Swift has incorporated space-related themes on social media and in other appearances, so fans are theorizing that the cryptic posts coinciding with the solar eclipse are not an accident.

Still up and running is Swift’s Spotify page, which just recently got her full collection back after she pulled it from the streaming service around the release of her 2014 album “1989.”

