Date of fire relief benefit party for Bridget Foy's announced

In late October, a fire destroyed South Street restaurant Bridget Foy’s. The flames also injured multiple firefighters, killed two rescue dogs housed next door in a pet shop and displaced a number of apartment residents upstairs.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Bridget Foy's will throw a benefit party at the Headhouse Square Shambles.

Thirty-plus restaurants will serve dishes from 6-9 p.m. The event will feature live music and a silent auction with items donated by neighborhood businesses.

Tickets are $50 and include beer and wine sampling.

"It will be a night of sorrow, but also of celebration and camaraderie shown by everyone who buys a ticket to come out. We will be honoring the first responders to the fire, as well as raising money to benefit all affected by the fire," stated George Reilly, owner of neighboring Twisted Tail, who helped organize the benefit.

Below is a list of participating restaurants.

Amada

Bistro Romano

Brauhaus SchmitzFork

Cambridge

Catahoula

Cinder

Cooperage

Hawthornes Beer Cafe

High Street on Market

Kanella South

Mad Rex Restaurant and Virtual Reality Lounge

Maison 208

Malbec Argentine Steakhouse

Milkboy

Night Kitchen

Panorama

Pizzeria Stella

Positano Coast

P'unk Burger

Quicksip

Red Poke

Revolution Taco

SliCE

Square 1682

Taproom on 19th

The Little Lion

The Twisted Tail

Village Whiskey

Vintage Syndicate (Time)

Whetstone

Xochitl

Zahav

The restaurant, which opened in 1978, also turned its annual Halloween party into a fundraiser at the Shambles.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

6-9 p.m. | $50 per person

Head House Square Shambles

104 Lombard St.