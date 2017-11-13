Date of fire relief benefit party for Bridget Foy's announced

November 13, 2017
In late October, a fire destroyed South Street restaurant Bridget Foy’s. The flames also injured multiple firefighters, killed two rescue dogs housed next door in a pet shop and displaced a number of apartment residents upstairs.
On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Bridget Foy's will throw a benefit party at the Headhouse Square Shambles.
Thirty-plus restaurants will serve dishes from 6-9 p.m. The event will feature live music and a silent auction with items donated by neighborhood businesses.
Tickets are $50 and include beer and wine sampling.
"It will be a night of sorrow, but also of celebration and camaraderie shown by everyone who buys a ticket to come out. We will be honoring the first responders to the fire, as well as raising money to benefit all affected by the fire," stated George Reilly, owner of neighboring Twisted Tail, who helped organize the benefit.
Below is a list of participating restaurants.
Amada
Bistro Romano
Brauhaus SchmitzFork
Cambridge
Catahoula
Cinder
Cooperage
Hawthornes Beer Cafe
High Street on Market
Kanella South
Mad Rex Restaurant and Virtual Reality Lounge
Maison 208
Malbec Argentine Steakhouse
Milkboy
Night Kitchen
Panorama
Pizzeria Stella
Positano Coast
P'unk Burger
Quicksip
Red Poke
Revolution Taco
SliCE
Square 1682
Taproom on 19th
The Little Lion
The Twisted Tail
Village Whiskey
Vintage Syndicate (Time)
Whetstone
Xochitl
Zahav
The restaurant, which opened in 1978, also turned its annual Halloween party into a fundraiser at the Shambles.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
6-9 p.m. | $50 per person
Head House Square Shambles
104 Lombard St.