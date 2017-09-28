Design Festivals
MERGE installation Rendering by Jessica Schell/DesignPhiladelphia

Renderings of the MERGE installation, created by students from the Finishing Trades Institutes and Jefferson University.

September 28, 2017

DesignPhiladelphia kicks off 13th year with annual party

Festival showcases the work of local artists, architects and designers

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

For the 13th year, annual design festival DesignPhiladelphia will showcase the work of local artists, architects and designers.

From Thursday, Oct. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 14, various universities, institutions, associations, startups, retailers and other participants will partake in events revolving around design.

A few of this year's events are Dream House!, Old City Design Crawl, Tyler Hays: "The Art of Making Everything," Front Street Floral Crawl, Home Sweet 'Hood and "Behind the Scenes: Bok Bar Furniture Design."

RELATED: Party celebrating "Monument Lab" to feature QuestloveView thousands of chrysanthemums at Longwood Gardens this fall

There will be a party on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Jefferson University from 6-10 p.m. to kick off the festival.

DesignPhiladelphia teamed up with A.C. Moore and five curated design teams to debut a series of installations at the party. The pieces aim to "spark conversation and pique curiosity."

As for food & drink, there will be burgers from Shake Shack, craft beer from Flying Fish Crafthouse, spirits from Philadelphia Distilling and Quaker City Mercantile and more snacks and drinks from 12th Street Catering.

Tickets are $60 per person. Students can attend for $30.

Since the party will highlight the merger of Philadelphia University and Thomas Jefferson University, look for the MERGE installation, created by students from the Finishing Trades Institutes and Jefferson University, at the entrance of the event.

DesignPhiladelphia 2017

Thursday, Oct. 5 through Saturday, Oct. 14
Various locations

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
