February 15, 2018

Dine out in King of Prussia and portion of proceeds will go to CHOP

In addition to Restaurant Week, there will be KOP Shops for CHOP

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurant Week
Mistral restaurant Courtesy of Mistral/PhillyVoice

A dish from Mistral in Princeton. Guests at the new KOP location can expect similar plates.

King of Prussia's dineKOP Restaurant Week will return in March. More than 25 restaurants in the King of Prussia Mall area are participating this year, offering multi-course lunches and dinners for $40 or less.

Mistral, Fogo de Chao, Founding Farmers, True Food Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52 and Sullivan's Steakhouse are a few of the participants.

SEPTA approves final route for proposed King of Prussia extension | East Passyunk Restaurant Week to take place this winter | Here are the James Beard Award semifinalists from Philadelphia

A portion of the proceeds from the Restaurant Week will be donated to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Specialty Care & Surgery Center in King of Prussia. In three years, dineKOP has raised $37,000.

New this year, dineKOP is introducing KOP Shops for CHOPa charitable day of giving for retailers and fast-casual restaurants in the area. It will take place Saturday, March 10.

Shop at participating retailers, like Ted Baker, Tory Burch and South Moon Under, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to CHOP.

Restaurant Week will take place Monday, March 5 through Sunday, March 11.

dineKOP Restaurant Week

Monday, March 5 through Sunday, March 11
$40 or less
King of Prussia, PA 19406

