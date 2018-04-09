April 09, 2018

Grab lunch at Dining Out for Life's food truck fest this weekend

Food trucks will donate a percentage of sales to aid those with HIV and AIDS

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Food Trucks
Stock_Carroll - Food truck street food Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Dos Hermanos Tacos food truck on Chestnut Street in University City.

On Saturday, April 14, more than 15 diverse food trucks will be parked on the 1300 block of Locust Street for the sixth annual Dining Out for Life Food Truck Pop Up.

Each food truck will donate 33 percent of its sales to Action Wellnesswhich aids those living with HIV and AIDS.

RELATED: Here's when Ben & Jerry's will celebrate Free Cone Day 2018 | Rooftop beer garden at Free Library to open for three days in April | Food trucks to gather in Manayunk for StrEAT Food Festival 2018

Stop by between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to grab lunch from The Cow and the Curd, The Tot Card, Weckerly’s Ice Cream, OINK and MOO BBQ, NOMAD Pizza Truck and other participants.

There will also be a Yards Brewing Co. beer tent this year serving Action IPA, brewed exclusively for Action Wellness. For every pint sold, Yards will donate $1.

Also new this year, the food truck fest is taking place on a different date than Dining Out for Life. Philadelphia’s largest dining fundraiser will return Thursday, April 19.

The event was founded in Philadelphia in 1991 by Action Wellness and is now replicated in more than 60 cities.

Around 200 restaurants in Philly are participating. Dine at one of them on April 19 and 33 percent of your food bill will be donated to Action Wellness.

Dining Out for Life Food Truck Pop Up

Saturday, April 14
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
1300 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Food Trucks Philadelphia Fundraising

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Young or not, the Sixers have a reasonable path to an NBA Finals appearance
040718-JJRedick-USAToday

Gun Violence

'Town Hall For Our Lives' forums to proceed without local congressmen
Carroll - March For Our Lives

Theater

Gabrielle Ruiz talks taking the wildly popular 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' on tour
Gabrielle Ruiz

Eagles

Insane Nick Foles (or other Eagles player) trade take tracker
012018_Eagles-Foles_usat

Cities

Pew's annual 'State of the City' report finds economic growth, deeper poverty in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline at dusk

Food & Drink

Here's when Ben & Jerry's will celebrate Free Cone Day 2018
Carroll - Ice Cream Free Cone Day Ben & Jerry's

Escapes

Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Up to 50% Off -- Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.