Eagles 2017 rookie jersey number analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have given out jersey numbers to each of their rookie draft picks, so you can now go ahead and update your Madden franchise accordingly.



Here is some high-level analysis on the rookies’ new numbers:

96

Derek Barnett: I never liked when the Eagles gave out high-90’s numbers to linebackers, like when Omar Gaither wore 96. This is classic pass rusher number and a good fit for Barnett.

22

Sidney Jones: The Eagles weren’t going to give out 20 to anyone, so all that remained in the 20’s was 22 and 25. It’s interesting that 25 remains vacated. That’s probably not an accident. 22 will look good on Jones.

32

Rasul Douglas: Three for three so far. 32 is a good-looking number for a taller corner like Douglas. I thought it fit Eric Rowe well, and should fit Douglas well too.

10

Mack Hollins: Terrible fit. Shelton Gibson should be 10 since his game mirrors that of DeSean Jackson’s. With his impressive size, Hollins is also very clearly more of an 80 than a 10.

34

Donnel Pumphrey: Yeah yeah, I know. 34 is the reverse of Darren Sproles’ 43. That’s cute and all, but this is a bad number for Pumphrey. Big bruisers like Charles Barkley and Herschel Walker wear 34. This is a bad number for a 5’9, 169-pound pipsqueak.





80

Shelton Gibson: Again, as noted above, he should be 10.

47

Nate Gerry: A number in the 40’s is a perfect fit for a safety converting to linebacker, though any number other than Trey Burton’s old number would have been better. I’d have gone with 49.

98

Elijah Qualls: Again, no complaints here. Give the high 90’s numbers to defensive linemen, not linebackers.