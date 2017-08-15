Eagles NFL
Nick Foles and Carson Wentz celebrate the end of training camp by dancing to Broadway musical numbers.

August 15, 2017

Eagles 2017 training camp practice notes, Day 18

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Tuesday was the Philadelphia Eagles' 18th and final day of training camp. Champagne bottles were popping and reporters were doing the running man in the media house. Well, it was sort of the last day. While training camp is technically "over," the Eagles still have two more practice sessions open to the media next week because they have joint practices with the Miami Dolphins. Otherwise, this would have been our last day with access.

Today was a "10/10/10" practice, and it was raining on top of that, so notes are a little thin today. Still, there were observations to be made.

Doug Pederson said that Carson Wentz will play about the same amount against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday that he did last week against the Green Bay Packers. Pederson also said that he was leaning toward Alshon Jeffery and Ronald Darby playing this week. Here's more on their status from our own Rich Hofmann.

• Jeffery had bad drops on each of the last two days. I don't recall him dropping anything during the spring, when he was practicing every day. I haven't really weighed in much on Jeffery's absence from practices, because I don't think it's that big of a deal, but I do think at some point he's going to have to begin practicing like he wants to be great before the season begins. I just don't see that right now.

Derek Barnett jumped offsides today. Yes, I know that's not exactly a breaking news sort of camp update, however, it was the first time I could recall him doing so this offseason (though I'm sure he has). One of the legitimate concerns on Barnett coming out of college was that he led the NCAA in offsides penalties last season, and that he was perhaps too reliant on timing snap counts, often guessing wrong. It's encouraging that he's shown good discipline during OTAs, minicamp, and training camp.

Nick Foles played in team drills today, although as noted, it was a less than spirited practice. Again, he is not expected to play at all on Thursday. With Wentz only slated for a series or two and Foles out, get ready for 45 more minutes of Matt McGloin. Woooo!

• Hey hey! Caleb Sturgis had a good day today, and in the rain, no less. Here were his kicks today:

Distance Good? 
 32Good 
 35Good 
 38Good 
 39Good 
 41Good 
 43Good 
 45Good 
 47Good 


One of Sturgis' kicks looked like it juuuuust snuck inside the right upright, but I wasn't 100 percent sure. Normally, I'd track him down after practice to confirm that he made all eight kicks, but it's Day 18 of camp, we're off tomorrow, and I want to go surfing, so I'm making the executive decision to just give it to him.

Sturgis throughout camp:

Day FG made / FG att 
 5 7/8
 11 7/11
 13 11/11
 14 3/4
 16 9/11
 18 8/8
 TOTAL 45/53 (.849)


• And finally, my daughter made her official NFC East picks this morning. In case you're unaware, she's usually money. Her previous predictions.

Prediction Was she right? 
Eagles will win the division in 2013 after a 4-12 season Yes 
 Seahawks will beat the Broncos in the Super BowlYes 
 Redskins will win the division in 2015 after a 4-12 seasonYes 
 Patriots will beat the Seahawks in the Super BowlYes 
 Eagles will win the division in 2016No 


Here's who she sees taking the division in 2017: 

Jimmy Kempski

