Eli, how's your O-line looking?

September 21, 2017

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
After their first bump in the road last week against the Chiefs in Kansas City, the Eagles return home to Philadelphia to take on the struggling New York Giants. 

Eagles vs. Giants: Five matchups to watch

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. Big picture, how do the Eagles look after two games? Will Carson Wentz continue to progress and make big plays? What are the matchups to watch against the Giants this week, and are they dangerous because they're desperate for a win?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.


Jimmy Kempski

