Eagles NFL
110217EaglesFan Michael Perez/AP

This Eagles fan braves the elements to follow along with an Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski.

November 02, 2017

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The red-hot 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles now have a six-game winning streak and are cruising toward an NFC East title, even without Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks, and Darren Sproles.

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Week 9 NFL picks | Brandon Brooks: Ajayi trade shows players Eagles' front office is all-in | Report: Broncos bench quarterback Trevor Siemian, will start Brock Osweiler vs. Eagles on Sunday | Why Jay Ajayi cost so little – and why those red flags don't seem to worry Eagles | LeGarrette Blount still the starter, but Jay Ajayi could be Eagles' long-term RB solution

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. Big picture, how do the Eagles look after eight games? What will Jay Ajayi's role be in the Eagles' offense? Is Carson Wentz a top-five quarterback in the NFL? What are the matchups to watch against the Broncos this week? How are the Eagles coping with the losses of Peters and Hicks? Should you start booking a hotel room in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl?

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

103117_Ajayi-2_AP

Why Jay Ajayi cost so little – and why those red flags don't seem to worry Eagles

LGBT

11012017_William_Way_convo_NHM

One year later: Strides made on Gayborhood racism, but work still to be done

Restaurants

Le Bec FIn

10 of Philly's most missed closed restaurants

Hospitals

Jefferson Hospital

Here's how Philly hospitals grade out in survey on patient safety

Escapes

Limited - Cancun Mexico

$769 & up -- 4.5-Star Winter Cancun Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$639 & up -- Montego Bay: All-Incl. Getaway w/Upgrade & Air

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.