May 10, 2018

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Matt Pryor

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Matt Pryor has great length at 6'7, with almost 36" arms.

Leading up to Eagles rookie camp, we'll be comparing each of the Eagles' rookies to current NFL players. In case you missed the first three Eagles draft pick comps, you can find them below:

• TE Dallas Goedert
• CB Avonte Maddox
• DE Josh Sweat

Today we'll find a comp for sixth round OT/OG Matt Pryor. I came up with Cyrus Kouandjio, a former Alabama offensive lineman under Jeff Stoutland who was drafted by the Bills, but is now on his third team since entering the league in 2014. First, let's compare their measurables:

Measurables Matt Pryor Cyrus Kouandjio 
 Height6'7 6'7 
 Weight328 322 
 Arm length35 3/4" 35 5/8" 
 Hand size11 1/2" 10 1/4" 
 40 yard dash5.60 5.59 
 Vertical jump24 1/2" 27 1/2" 
 Broad jump96" 96" 
 20 yard shuttle4.90 4.84 
 3-cone7.87 7.71 
Bench 23 reps 21 reps 


The appeal of both players is their size. At 6'7 with nearly 36" arms, pass rushers are forced to take very wide angles to try to get around them. At weights of over 320 pounds, they are also capable of anchoring against power rushes.

The problem both for Pryor and Kouandjio is their lack of athleticism. Because Pryor did not go to the Combine, there's no spider chart of him on mockdraftable.com. We'll show Kouandjio's, since his athletic testing measurables are so similar (though slightly better).

Kouandjio came in to the NFL with high expectations, but has been a bust as the 44th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was released by the Bills shortly after an odd incident on a farm. Pryor has no such lofty expectations as a sixth round pick, being drafted to a team that won't need him to play in a meaningful game anytime soon.

At one point, Pryor's weight was up near 400 pounds, but he got to 328 by the NFL Combine. In that respect, perhaps the Eagles see a player with ideal length who can become more athletic with better regular conditioning.

