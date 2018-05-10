Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Matt Pryor

Leading up to Eagles rookie camp, we'll be comparing each of the Eagles' rookies to current NFL players. In case you missed the first three Eagles draft pick comps, you can find them below:

Today we'll find a comp for sixth round OT/OG Matt Pryor. I came up with Cyrus Kouandjio, a former Alabama offensive lineman under Jeff Stoutland who was drafted by the Bills, but is now on his third team since entering the league in 2014. First, let's compare their measurables:

Measurables Matt Pryor Cyrus Kouandjio Height 6'7 6'7 Weight 328 322 Arm length 35 3/4" 35 5/8" Hand size 11 1/2" 10 1/4" 40 yard dash 5.60 5.59 Vertical jump 24 1/2" 27 1/2" Broad jump 96" 96" 20 yard shuttle 4.90 4.84 3-cone 7.87 7.71 Bench 23 reps 21 reps



The appeal of both players is their size. At 6'7 with nearly 36" arms, pass rushers are forced to take very wide angles to try to get around them. At weights of over 320 pounds, they are also capable of anchoring against power rushes.

The problem both for Pryor and Kouandjio is their lack of athleticism. Because Pryor did not go to the Combine, there's no spider chart of him on mockdraftable.com. We'll show Kouandjio's, since his athletic testing measurables are so similar (though slightly better).

Kouandjio came in to the NFL with high expectations, but has been a bust as the 44th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was released by the Bills shortly after an odd incident on a farm. Pryor has no such lofty expectations as a sixth round pick, being drafted to a team that won't need him to play in a meaningful game anytime soon.

At one point, Pryor's weight was up near 400 pounds, but he got to 328 by the NFL Combine. In that respect, perhaps the Eagles see a player with ideal length who can become more athletic with better regular conditioning.

