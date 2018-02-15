February 15, 2018

Eagles stay or go: Interior offensive line

By Jimmy Kempski
021518JasonKelce Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles' interior offensive line is among the best in the NFL.

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason is (finally) underway, let's take a look at each position and figure out which players will be back in 2018, and which ones will be playing elsewhere. Here we'll look at guard and center.

Jason Kelce

Legendary former WFAN radio host Mike Francesa thinks the Eagles should cut Jason Kelce. 

"You got kids who take off from school," Francesa began. "You got families, who, you know, this is a life experience for them, to be at a Super Bowl for a city. And you get up there and go onto a 15-minute profanity-laced tayride, tyride, tirade? It's ridiculous! Nobody wants to hear that. If I were the owner, I'd cut him." 

#JimmyVerdict: Counterpoint: Jason Kelce is a first-team All-Pro and Philadelphia living legend. The owner probably won't cut him.

Your verdict:

Brandon Brooks

Brooks had a great season, earning a Pro Bowl nod, and overcoming his anxiety. Brooks and Lane Johnson form the best RG-RT combination in the NFL, by a country mile.

#JimmyVerdict: Next.

Your verdict:

Stefen Wisniewski

After starting the season on the bench behind Isaac Seumalo and then splitting time with Chance Warmack in a strange "OG by committee" approach, Wisniewski left no doubt that he was the best man for the starting LG job and had a very good season. In addition to starting at OG, Wisniewski has the versatility to play center.

#JimmyVerdict: He's going nowhere.

Your verdict:

Isaac Seumalo

Seumalo was one of the extremely rare disappointments on the Eagles' roster this season. He started the first two games, but was benched after a dreadful performance Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

As the season wore on, Seumalo did get playing time once again, as the sixth offensive lineman in the Eagles' jumbo sets.

#JimmyVerdict: The Eagles aren't going to give up on Seumalo. They like his versatility, and at a minimum, he's a player who can fill in at multiple spots as a backup.

Your verdict:

Chance Warmack

Warmack was surprisingly given a contract extension before he ever even played a game for the Eagles. As noted above, when Warmack and Wisniewski were splitting time in the "OG by committee approach," it was clear that Wisniewski was the better player. Still, Warmack did fill in capably at times when Wisniewski went down and represents quality depth at guard.

#JimmyVerdict: It's a full sweep of "stay" for me along the interior OL.

Your verdict:

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Orange = They'll make it to camp, and will have to prove they belong on the roster.

(Note: Some mobile versions will not display colors.)

 Position
 QBCarson Wentz Nick Foles Nate Sudfeld  
 RBJay Ajayi LeGarrette Blount Corey Clement Darren Sproles 
 RB (cont) Wendell SmallwoodDonnel Pumphrey Kenjon Barner  
 WRAlshon Jeffery Torrey Smith Nelson Agholor Mack Hollins 
 WR (cont) Shelton GibsonMarcus Johnson   
 TE Zach ErtzBrent Celek Trey Burton  
 OT Jason PetersLane Johnson Halapoulivaati Vaitai Will Beatty 
 OGBrandon Brooks Stefen Wisniewski Chance Warmack  
 C Jason KelceIsaac Seumalo   
 DE    
 DT    
 LB    
 CB    
 S    
 K/P/LS    
 Head coach    
 Defensive coordinator    
 GM    


